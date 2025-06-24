Meet the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office newest recruit: O’Malley the Labrador retriever

O’Malley is the Spokane County Courthouse facility dog, supervised by the county prosecutor’s office to help with people in stressful situations, often with victims of crime during interviews and in court proceedings. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

The newest member of the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office doesn’t wear a suit to work, lacks relevant legal experience and neglected to go to law school.

All that aside, county leaders say they believe he’ll be a worthwhile addition and will contribute greatly to some of the county’s more delicate responsibilities.

The black Labrador named O’Malley joined the office earlier this month to assist victim and witness advocates – county employees responsible for working directly with those who’ve experienced harm, trauma or pain at the hands of another.

O’Malley is the county’s first “facility dog,” a designation that differs from therapy animals, which are certified and trained for therapeutic uses, as well as service dogs, which are trained to assist those with a disability. He’s akin to dogs working in more familiar settings like schools, hospitals and community centers, and comes to the county through a partnership with Assistance Dogs Northwest, a nonprofit that provides trained dogs to those in need throughout Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

“I’ve seen firsthand the benefit that dogs like this can have in helping traumatized victims open up, and so it was a no-brainer for me that, yes, absolutely, we want to support this program,” said Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Preston McCollam, who will serve as interim county prosecutor starting later this month.

Reporting an assault, violent crime or instance of abuse is a long, emotional and arduous process, spread across months and years as a case works its way through the legal system. The interviews, court hearings, testimony and more can take a toll as they wait for sentencing. In fact, testifying in court often results in worse mental health outcomes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The victim and witness advocates guide and support folks throughout the legal process, often translating the jargon into lay terms and ensuring they feel heard and knowledgeable as a case proceeds.

The process is that much harder on youth, which is the age group for which the prosecutor’s office sees the most need for O’Malley’s services.

“It’s crucial to have a friendly face in the room, and oftentimes, O’Malley might be the only friendly face they see,” McCollam said.

O’Malley is the first facility dog to be housed in the county, after years of relying on outside community groups like Lutheran Community Services and Partners with Families and Children to provide similar services. Deputy Prosecutor Emily Sullivan said she’s seen the demeanor of the children they work with completely change with the presence of a facility dog, whether it’s in an interview, preparing for the stand or while they’re testifying with a dog curled around their feet.

“Sitting on a witness stand and testifying before the person who abused you is horrifying,” Sullivan said. “But there’s something about O’Malley and the other dogs that brings them a sense of peace, if there is any peace in that. It’s a really hard thing to do.”

Facility dogs are allowed in court except when a jury is present, then the use of a dog is determined by the judge, and attorneys have the right to object if they believe it could bias the jury. If they are approved to accompany someone for testimony in front of a jury, the dog is brought in and housed within the stand, out of view of the jury, before they enter the room, Sullivan said.

Special Assault unit advocate Kalli Clausen serves as O’Malley’s handler, and she said dogs have a natural tendency to sense what a human may be feeling, experiencing or dealing with. The training they both received allows Clausen to direct O’Malley to react to what he may be sensing, which could include a snuggle, shake or patiently accompanying someone throughout an interview.

On the attorney and advocate end, McCollam said O’Malley’s natural sense can flag what a victim or witness may be going through before they are able to catch on of their own accord. He can home in on who needs support the most, and assists the advocates in connecting and building rapport with those individuals, McCollam said.

“There’s so many times that you hear, all throughout human history, these extraordinary stories about animals, particularly dogs, who recognize these critical incidents, but sometimes the humans don’t recognize what’s going on, right?” McCollam said. “So it’s pretty cool when you have a level of training for both the dog and the handler to be able to identify those cues.”

McCollam credits Clausen for spearheading the effort to bring O’Malley on board, which she said took longer than a year as she worked to be trained and approved as a handler, pass a home visit, be matched with a dog and go through subsequent in-office training together.

“It was quite the process for both of us,” Clausen said.

Clausen shares an office with O’Malley on the county campus, ferries him to his various appointments throughout the day and provides him room and board at her home. She also named him, inspired by her favorite “Grey’s Anatomy” character, Dr. George O’Malley. The office refers to him as George in passing to avoid any confusion on when he is receiving a command by his surname.

The only costs to the prosecutor’s office tied to O’Malley are his food, veterinary care and an initial training fee of $1,000, according to county records. Clausen said his care is an arduous process of its own, as he’s kept on a regimented diet, exercise and grooming regimen to ensure he is able to do his job to the best of his ability.

O’Malley’s calm and caring as he roams the Spokane County campus, but Clausen said he likes to kick his feet up like any other hardworking individual after a long day. He’ll chase a squeaker toy around the house, play with Clausen’s dog Jake and snuggle up with her cat, Annie.

“When I get him home, he goes in the backyard and he gets the zoomies all out,” Clausen said. “… But when the leash is on, he knows to be chill.”

O’Malley is a benefit not only to the members of the public the office works with, but its employees as well, Clausen said. He’s a welcome respite from the hard subject matters the prosecutors grapple with all day, and it’s been “a blessing” to see the side of attorneys that he pulls out, McCollam said.

“We live and work in a business that I think sometimes tends to numb us to what’s going on,” McCollam said. “So it’s really great to have O’Malley present and available. I think it changes the dynamic of those interviews and interactions with crime victims, but it helps our employees too.”