Texas Tech campus shootout leaves alleged shooter dead, 2 officers injured, officials say

DALLAS – One person was fatally shot early Tuesday after opening fire on Texas Tech police officers who were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” near the university’s Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock police said.

Lubbock police are investigating the shooting, which left two Texas Tech campus officers injured, Amber Edwards, a Lubbock police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Authorities have not released the suspected shooter’s identity. They were pronounced dead at the location, Edwards said.

Texas Tech campus police approached the vehicle, which was in the 2700 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, at about 12:45 a.m., Edwards said.

The two Texas Tech campus officers were transported to University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Edwards said.

A spokesperson for Texas Tech police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the shooting Tuesday morning.