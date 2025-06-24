This day in history: Storm set of alarms at Sacred Heart. Crews arrived to film promotional movie about Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A severe thunderstorm blew through Spokane, making a direct hit on Sacred Heart Hospital and setting off its fire alarms.

The lightning bolt caused the hospital’s fire doors to close. It also cut off power, but only briefly.

Another lightning bolt hit a house at Ninth Avenue and Sherman Street, setting it ablaze. Firefighters extinguished it in a half-hour.

In other news, the Spokane City Council approved placing a $3.9 million Riverfront Park special levy on the September ballot.

The levy would fund the transformation of Expo ’74’s iconic U.S. Pavilion into the “Pavilion Circus,” which would have an ice-skating rink, amusement rides and a children’s zoo, among other attractions.

From 1925: A movie crew from the Imperial Film Co. arrived to shoot a picture titled “Things You Ought to Know About Spokane.”

“They plan to spend at least four weeks here, taking pictures of all points of interest, including local manufacturing plants, industrial units, civic and fraternal bodies, church and educational groups, and all principal streets and residential districts of the city,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

The Imperial Film Co., based in Chicago, specialized in this kind of movie. It consisted of “expert photographers who do nothing but make films for local bookings.”

The Spokane film, once completed, would be shown at the Liberty Theater.