Trump targets roadless rule on U.S. Forest Service land

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

LEWISTON – The Trump administration intends to revoke the 2001 roadless rule that protects 58 million acres of unroaded land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at a news conference Monday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the department would revoke the rule she described as outdated and contrary to both the will of Congress and the mandate of the Forest Service “to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands.”

“Once again, President Trump is removing absurd obstacles to common-sense management of our natural resources by rescinding the overly restrictive roadless rule,” Rollins said in a news release. “This move opens a new era of consistency and sustainability for our nation’s forests. It is abundantly clear that properly managing our forests preserves them from devastating fires and allows future generations of Americans to enjoy and reap the benefits of this great land.”

The rule, a priority of the Clinton administration, protects undeveloped and unroaded forests from logging and roadbuilding. Most roadless areas are remote by nature, making them expensive to log or develop.

Chris Wood, executive director of Trout Unlimited, called the administration’s intention to revoke the rule as a solution in search of a problem. Wood served as senior policy adviser to then-Forest Service Chief Michael Dombeck while the national roadless rule was going through the federal rulemaking process.

“I don’t know that the timber industry is demanding to get into these backcountry areas. I don’t know where the audience is to reopen this can of worms,” he said. “Gifford Pinchot, the first chief of the Forest Service, famously defined conservation as the application of common sense to common problems for the common good. My hope is if they do go through a public process, common sense will prevail and these areas that are so important for fish and wildlife habitat, hunting and fishing and clean water remain intact.”

The rule was vigorously opposed by the timber industry, some states and rural counties as unnecessary and economically harmful. Nick Smith, public affairs officer for the American Forest Resource Council in Portland, said the rule has failed to protect forests or communities and made them more vulnerable to insects, disease and fire.

“It’s important to remember the roadless rule is not a law passed and ratified by Congress despite a quarter-century to do so. It has undermined Congress’ intent to manage federal forests and reduce risk to public lands and nearby communities,” he said. “Rescinding the rule also does not upend environmental laws like the National Environmental Policy Act or the Endangered Species Act.”

The revocation of the rule would not affect the Idaho roadless rule, which dates to 2006. Then-Idaho Gov. Jim Risch led an effort to craft an Idaho-specific roadless rule. Implemented in 2008, it allows limited logging and roadbuilding under certain circumstances on some of the 9 million acres of unroaded forests. The Idaho rule was built through a collaborative process that included conservation groups, counties and the timber industry. While many national environmental organizations opposed, it was supported by in-state groups like the Idaho Conservation League.

Rollins did not say how the nationwide rule would be revoked, but it is likely to require its own rulemaking process.

“My expectation is this would require a rulemaking process accompanied by a full-blown environmental impact statement,” said Josh Hicks of the Wilderness Society.