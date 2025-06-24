WSU lands first RB in class of 2026 as Houston native Gabriel Wilson commits to the Cougs

PULLMAN – Washington State may have its running back of the future.

On Tuesday, the Cougars landed a commitment from running back Gabriel Wilson, who announced his decision on social media.

A Houston native, Wilson makes the 17th commitment in WSU’s class of 2026, including the first running back – perhaps the only one.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Wilson turned down offers from New Mexico, UTEP, New Mexico State, Rice, Louisiana, Arkansas State and FCS Stephen F. Austin and Sacramento State to become a Coug.

Wilson took official visits to New Mexico, Rice and WSU, which appeared to be his three finalists.

In 10 games last fall at Cypress Falls High, which competes at the 6A level, Wilson had 112 carries for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. A speedy, low-to-the ground back, Wilson is on the record for a 40-yard dash of 4.4 seconds.

Whether WSU pursues another running back in the class remains to be seen. Head coach Jimmy Rogers and staff have not been shy about loading up at skill positions, including signing two quarterbacks in their class of 2025, so another running back could pledge to the Cougars.

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026:

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star WR Hudson Lewis (Timberline, Boise).

• Wide receiver Maurice Purify II (Westside, Omaha, Nebraska).

• Three-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star LB Josh Faraimo (Cathedral Catholic, San Diego).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star safety Kaden Olson (Northwest, Justin, Texas).

• Three-star cornerback Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• RB Gabriel Wilson (Cypress Falls, Houston).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kington Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).

Greg Woods can be reached at (509) 459-5587 or at gregw@spokesman.com.