91-year-old Cheney man struck, killed by suspected impaired driver

A 91-year-old Cheney man who was struck by a suspected impaired driver Friday near Medical Lake has died, according to the Washington State Patrol Wednesday.

Fred McDowell, who was wearing a seat belt, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said in a news release. The driver, 38-year-old Jessica J. Melancon, who went through a stop sign and hit the car McDowell was driving, could be charged with vehicular homicide, according to WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Melancon was driving a 2014 Audi Q5 east on the Interstate 90 off ramp to State Route 902, 4 miles south of Medical Lake, according to WSP. McDowell was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Highway 902 just before the eastbound I-90 on ramp when Melancon drove through a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of his Jeep, causing it to hit a light pole and roll into a ditch, troopers said.

Melancon, of Meridian, Idaho, was not wearing a seat belt and taken to Sacred Heart with injuries, the release said. Melancon has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to Jen York, Providence spokeswoman.