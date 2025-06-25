The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
91-year-old Cheney man struck, killed by suspected impaired driver

Washington State Patrol investigates a two-vehicle crash Friday south of Medical Lake. Fred McDowell, 91, of Cheney was taken to the hospital where he died days later. The other driver, 38-year-old Jessica J. Melancon, was also taken to the hospital and could face a vehicular homicide charge in relation to McDowell’s death, according to WSP. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 91-year-old Cheney man who was struck by a suspected impaired driver Friday near Medical Lake has died, according to the Washington State Patrol Wednesday.

Fred McDowell, who was wearing a seat belt, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said in a news release. The driver, 38-year-old Jessica J. Melancon, who went through a stop sign and hit the car McDowell was driving, could be charged with vehicular homicide, according to WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Melancon was driving a 2014 Audi Q5 east on the Interstate 90 off ramp to State Route 902, 4 miles south of Medical Lake, according to WSP. McDowell was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Highway 902 just before the eastbound I-90 on ramp when Melancon drove through a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of his Jeep, causing it to hit a light pole and roll into a ditch, troopers said.

Melancon, of Meridian, Idaho, was not wearing a seat belt and taken to Sacred Heart with injuries, the release said. Melancon has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to Jen York, Providence spokeswoman.