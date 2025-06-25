David Hall: Washington’s health care future deserves smart national AI policy

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

David Hall

By David Hall

Artificial intelligence is already transforming health care across Washington. From expanding access to behavioral health services in rural communities to helping clinicians at institutions like UW Medicine and Providence detect chronic illnesses earlier, AI is quietly becoming an essential tool for improving the quality and equity of care.

Washington has long been a national leader in innovation, and our health care system reflects that same spirit. With strong public health infrastructure, top-tier research institutions, and a deep commitment to patient-centered care, our state is showing how technology can be used to reduce disparities and improve health outcomes.

As executive director of the Transplant Recipients International Organization, I see firsthand how emerging technologies like AI can help extend and improve the lives of transplant patients – but only if they’re deployed responsibly and equitably. Patients with complex care needs, like those awaiting or recovering from organ transplants, depend on a health care system that is both innovative and consistent. When the right tools are available at the right time, it can literally mean the difference between life and death.

The benefits are already visible. Predictive algorithms are being used to identify patients at higher risk of hospitalization, allowing for earlier interventions. Natural language processing tools are simplifying clinical documentation, giving providers more time to focus on patient care. AI-powered virtual assistants are streamlining appointment scheduling and follow-ups, making care more accessible and efficient. In behavioral health, new tools are helping connect individuals in underserved communities with timely mental health services that would otherwise be out of reach.

The progress we are making, however, is increasingly threatened by a fragmented and inconsistent policy landscape. As more states begin to develop their own rules for how AI can be used in health care, providers and technology companies are facing conflicting standards and rising compliance costs. This patchwork of regulation is especially burdensome for organizations that operate across state lines, and it is creating unnecessary delays in deploying new tools that could benefit patients.

To continue moving forward, we need a national policy framework that reflects both the pace of technological innovation and the values we hold here in Washington. A smart, balanced federal approach to AI regulation would help ensure that all patients – regardless of where they live – can benefit from the same protections and opportunities. It would also help safeguard against overly restrictive state laws that may unintentionally stifle innovation or limit access to emerging technologies.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee and has long been a champion of consumer protection and technological progress, is well positioned to lead this effort. Her leadership can help ensure that any national framework not only protects patient safety and privacy but also supports providers and reflects the priorities of states like Washington.

Our state has always led with vision and compassion. As Congress weighs its next steps on AI policy, it is critical that lawmakers in both Olympia and Washington, D.C., advocate for solutions that advance health equity, support innovation and strengthen public trust. The future of health care in Washington depends on making smart choices today that will enable technology to serve the public good for years to come.

David Hall is the executive director of the Northwest chapter of Transplant Recipients International Organization. He has lived in Washington state since his kidney transplant in 2009, and splits his time between Issaquah and Spokane.