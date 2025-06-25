EJ Andrews Jr. sparks offense, Spokane Indians take second straight against Hillsboro 8-1

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – EJ Andrews Jr. likes playing in Hillsboro.

The 24-year-old outfielder hit a two-run homer in Tuesday’s game and added to his RBI total on Wednesday.

Andrews went 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs and the Spokane Indians handled the Hillsboro Hops 8-1 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Wednesday.

The Indians have outscored Hillsboro 18-4 the past two games.

All of Andrews’ nine RBIs this season, and both of his home runs, have come on the road against the Hops.

It was scoreless until the fourth inning. The Indians (4-1 NWL second half) loaded the bases on a walk, single and hit by pitch. With two down, Tevin Tucker and Andrews drew back-to-back walks to force in two runs, then Hops pitcher Casey Anderson uncorked a wild pitch to bring in another.

Jared Thomas followed with a bunt single to score Tucker. When the throw went down the right-field line Andrews hustled home to make it 5-0.

Braylen Wimmer hit a one-out triple in the fifth and scored on a fly out to put Spokane up 6-0. Hillsboro got on the board in the bottom half on Jackson Feltner’s seventh home run of the season.

The Indians added two runs in the sixth. Skyler Messinger singled and scored on a triple by Andrews, who later came home on a balk.

Indians starting pitcher Braxton Hyde allowed one run on three hits, striking out three and walking one over 4 innings. Bryson Hammer (2-0) picked up the win with 1⅔ scoreless innings. It was a banner day for the bullpen, as Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane High) struck out four over two innings and Cade Denton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts.

Hillsboro, which has lost eight in a row , fell to 0-5 in the second half.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.