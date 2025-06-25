The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Fridays are free at Spokane Valley pools

From staff reports

Spokane Valley’s public pools will be free on Fridays as part of the Numerica CARES for Kids program.

The pools are:

• Park Road Pool, 906 N. Park Road, (509) 926-1840.

• Terrace View, 13525 E. 24th Ave., (509) 924-4707.

• Valley Mission Pool, 11123 E. Mission Ave., (509) 922-7091.

The free Friday sessions are 1:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. at all three pools. The Park Road Pool has a third free session from 5:30-7 p.m.

Regular session cost $1 per person. Children 5 and younger must be accompanied by an adult and receive free admission with paying adult.

For more information, visit spokanevalleywa.gov/225/Aquatics.