Library of Congress acquires Stephen Sondheim’s papers and manuscripts

Mark Horowitz, a senior music specialist at the library, was instrumental in persuading Sondheim to donate his papers to the institution. (Eric Lee/For The Washington Post)

By Ethan Beck Washington Post

When Stephen Sondheim visited the Library of Congress in 1993, he saw something that stopped him in his tracks. Mark Horowitz, a senior music specialist at the library, had prepared a selection of historical scores from its collection - including works by Brahms and Rachmaninoff - to show the acclaimed composer and lyricist.

“The last thing I showed him was Gershwin’s manuscript for ‘Porgy and Bess,’” Horowitz said. “That’s when he started to cry.”

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that it has acquired the papers of the late composer, who died in 2021. Manuscripts and documents charting the creation of some of the most iconic and beloved musicals of the past 50-plus years - including “Company,” “Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - will now sit alongside “Porgy and Bess” in the library’s permanent collection.

Sondheim’s music and lyrics will be available for public viewing July 1, while the remaining letters, notes and more will be accessible later this summer. The treasure trove of notebooks, sheet music and letters illuminates the craft behind the eight-time Tony winner’s relentless reinvention of the musical.

“When it comes to theater makers in America in the last century, he’s the Shakespeare,” said Matthew Gardiner, the artistic director of Arlington’s Signature Theatre, which is known for its productions of Sondheim’s musicals. “It’s so special to have these documents and lyrics and poems to see his process. [It’s] a celebration of a life’s work that changed an art form.”

The library’s acquisition of Sondheim’s materials was decades in the making. Shortly after joining its music department, Horowitz arranged the show-and-tell with Sondheim, partially to persuade the composer to donate his manuscripts and letters to the institution.

“After that meeting, he said he was going to change his will,” Horowitz said. “He sent me a letter with a blowup of the language he put in his will about his papers coming to the library. I felt like, yes, I could breathe a sigh of relief now that [was] done.”

Three months ago, boxes containing nearly 5,000 items began arriving at the library’s Madison Building. The treasures included the program for “By George,” a musical Sondheim wrote in high school, and documents from the creation of more celebrated musicals, such as 40 pages of potential rhymes for the song “A Little Priest” from “Sweeney Todd.” Even for a Sondheim fan like Horowitz, sorting through these notes and pages of sheet music was overwhelming. The papers, he said, illustrate the painstaking energy that went into a Sondheim composition.

“I’m staggered and stunned by how bloody much effort he put into everything - the craft behind it,” Horowitz said. “He’ll have a finished song, he’ll have a complete piano vocal score for the song in his hand, and then there’ll be 20 pages of typescripts of the lyrics. He’s still refining it and still changing it every day. It’s like he’s never happy or satisfied. It’s always, ‘What can I do to make this better?’ And it’s impossible to make that better!”

Many of Sondheim’s collaborators and inspirations in the Broadway world have left their papers and manuscripts to the Library of Congress. The New York City native follows his mentor Oscar Hammerstein II, whose family bequeathed sheet music and other papers related to “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music” to the library. Leonard Bernstein, who collaborated with Sondheim on “West Side Story,” began donating manuscripts while he was still alive.

“There’s sort of this fantasy that [when] we leave at night and lock the doors behind us, we think: Are these collections murmuring to each other? Are they saying ‘Hey, Steve! How are you doing?’” Horowitz said. “The most gratifying thing is for the researchers, because we know it makes their research richer, because they can come here and look at Sondheim but then see the relationships between the other people.”

Despite his ubiquity as a composer for the stage, Sondheim was a cultural omnivore, as evidenced by some of the recently acquired papers. Notes for “Sooner or Later,” an Oscar-winning number that Sondheim wrote for Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy,” sit in the library’s collection next to sheet music for a jingle he wrote for “The Simpsons.”

For aficionados like Gardiner, the richness of the acquisition lies in the drafts of Sondheim’s musicals. The composer’s process is fully on display, whether it be in the various versions of “I’m Still Here” from “Follies” or a reprise that was cut from “Company.” Gardiner, who has directed or choreographed productions of beloved works such as “Passion” and Sondheim’s only Pulitzer Prize winner, “Sunday in the Park With George,” plans to visit the library straight away.

“They’ve already promised to let me come take a look,” he said. “We’re very lucky to have the resource so close. I’m sure we will use it many, many times to inspire new interpretations, deepen our dramaturgical insight and to honor Sondheim as best we possibly can. I know there will be a meaningful relationship with that collection.”

There’s a reason revivals and revues have kept Sondheim’s work on stages across the country. “He’s changed the audience members’ lives because he’s done what all great artists do, which is capture the way we think and feel about things,” Horowitz said. “He’s able to put words and musical emotions behind these things [that] makes them universal in a way that they hadn’t been before.”