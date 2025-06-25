Locally: Washington State women’s basketball to play in WBCA Showcase in Florida

From staff reports

Washington State women’s basketball will compete in the second-annual WBCA Showcase this fall at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

The event played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be held Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 20-23, 2025, with the Cougars set to play Missouri on Nov. 23 at noon PT (3 p.m. ET). Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami (Florida), and West Florida will also be competing at the showcase.

“We are excited to announce Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami, Missouri, Washington State and West Florida as the participants in the second annual WBCA Showcase,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew in a release. “This field ensures an outstanding weekend of college women’s basketball at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”

Tickets for the WBCA Showcase are on sale now exclusively through Ticketmaster and start at $25 with upgraded seating options available. Tickets will not be available to purchase onsite at the State Farm Field House box office on game days.

College football

Five Idaho Vandal football games will broadcast in Spanish with Vandal Athletics and Spanish language partners, Nampa (Idaho)-based Radio Rancho. The games will again be broadcast on GoVandals.com and on the Varsity Network app.

Vandal fans will note the return of broadcast radio team of Steve Guasch, who does Spanish-language play-by-play for the Seattle Mariners, as well as former Idaho All-American kicker and punter Ricardo Chavez.

“We are thrilled to jump into another season of Vandal Football in Spanish,” Idaho Assistant AD Jerek Wolcott said in a release. “We feel like we’ve hit a winning combo with a Radio Rancho as a broadcast partner and Steve and Ricardo on the call.”

The five-game schedule builds on last season’s four-game slate in which Idaho became the first FCS school to produce a Spanish-language football broadcast and the first Division I school in the northwest to broadcast a game in Spanish.

Golf

Gonzaga rising senior Grace Lee shot rounds of 71-71-74 to win the 32nd Washington Women’s Amateur Championship on June 16-18 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.

Lee led or shared the lead after each of the three rounds, taking it outright after 36 holes. Lee’s victory is her first in a WA Golf Championship and carries an exemption into the 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

“I feel like it shows the work that I put in and how it pays off,” Lee said in a release. “I always enjoy the Women’s Am, they treat the players so nice.”

Lee will tee it up at the U.S. Women’s Amateur starting Aug. 4.

College volleyball

Gonzaga volleyball head coach J.T. Wenger announced the signing of Danikah Johnson, an incoming redshirt sophomore and All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference Honorable Mention at Western Washington in 2024. Johnson, a former Mead High School graduate, returns to her hometown and will join the Bulldogs this fall.

Johnson signs with Gonzaga after a strong redshirt freshman season at Western Washington, leading the Vikings with a .285 hitting percentage and 1.07 blocks-per-set average. In limited action, Johnson finished second on the team with 48 total blocks, sixth in kills (84, 1.87 kills/set), adding 15 aces.

Hockey

The Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs have announced their full 2025-2026 regular-season schedule with 34 home and 34 road games spanning from late September through March.

Spokane will open the season with a pair of road games at Kelowna on September 19 and Kamloops on September 20.

The Chiefs will host their home opener at the Arena on Saturday, September 27 against rival Tri-City Americans.

Tickets will go on sale for the home opener on Wednesday, August 20. Tickets for the remainder of the regular season will go on sale Tuesday, September 9.