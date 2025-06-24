Singer Jessie J undergoes surgery for breast cancer, awaits results

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Singer Jessie J revealed she is resting at home while awaiting results of her surgery for breast cancer.

In social media posts Monday, the 37-year-old Grammy nominee shared a health update — and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for her.

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” she captioned a series of photos and videos of her time in hospital. “I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.”

The Instagram entry, which also included images with her boyfriend and baby’s father, Danish Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, continued: “Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results.”

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, revealed her early breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer,” she said in a social media video. “I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’” she wrote. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early.’”

On June 16, the English vocal powerhouse addressed a sold-out crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium, declaring it was the “last show before I go to beat breast cancer!”