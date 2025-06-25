Soulful Soups transitions ownership, location in surprise reopening

The new Soulful Soups & Spirits, pictured Wednesday, is located at 111 S. Madison St. (Caroline Saint James / The Spokesman-Review)

Two months after the closure of Soulful Soups & Spirits at 117 N. Howard St., the owner announced its legacy is still alive.

Lauren D’Arienzo, owner since 2011, said the 25-year relationship between downtown Spokane and the beloved business will continue under the guidance of new owners Aaron and Kaden Earle.

The establishment will sit at 111 S. Madison St., and recipes are expected to remain unchanged, according to D’Arienzo’s Facebook post.

“I know I teased about sharing the recipes but I simply could not,” she wrote Sunday. “I was secretly hoping someone would step in and keep the tradition alive. Looks like I got my wish!”

Soulful Soups & Spirits rented the first floor of its Howard Street building from landlord Mike Lang. In February 2024, Lang floated the idea of selling.

“Lauren and I have not gotten along too well, but if I sell,” her business would have to leave, he said in an interview.

At the time, D’Arienzo said she had multiple offers to extend its legacy; those were quickly thwarted when Lang implemented a $1,200 monthly rent increase, she said.

The soup shop’s current transition allows the now-former owner to “hold someone’s hand” through the relocation.

“I need someone who has the drive and the energy to do that. It’s not just about the money at all,” D’Arienzo said in April.

She didn’t return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

The Earles took to the establishment’s Facebook to thank D’Arienzo and the community Monday.

“Soulful has been a long-time favorite of ours, and it’s an absolute honor to take it over and continue its legacy,” they wrote.

“We can’t wait to make you all so proud!”

According to the Facebook post, Soulful Soups will feature on-tap brews in addition to soups, salads and other specialties.

The owners expect to host “a soft opening this summer and will be fully ready to offer a complete, full-service experience by fall 2025,” D’Arienzo wrote.