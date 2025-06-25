Taylor Swift grabs the spotlight with ‘Shake It Off’ at a Tight End University event

So, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk into a bar. No, that’s not the setup to a joke: It’s an intro to what happened Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where Tay delivered a surprise acoustic performance of “Shake It Off” at a concert linked to her boyfriend’s Tight End University camp.

First, country singer Kane Brown, who was hanging out at the Tight Ends & Friends event at the Brooklyn Bowl, teased a “really, really, really special guest” by way of introducing the megastar, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Swift took the stage in a black minidress and knee-high black boots. She said she didn’t have a guitar with her – they’re difficult to fit into a going-out clutch purse, perhaps? – so she borrowed one from“Eyes on You” singer Chase Rice, according to E! News.

Brown and Swift shared the mic for the song’s final choruses, E! said. Swift told the crowd that she decided to perform with Kane “three minutes ago.”

“See, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going to play.” Play play play play, indeed.

After the tune, Swift retired to the balcony with her beau, an “insider” told People. “They made their way upstairs,” where “they chatted with the TEU athletes and guests” and “stayed by each other’s side all while chit-chatting and catching up with everyone.” Drinks were had.

Tight End University, by the way, is an annual event spun up by NFL tight ends Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Greg Olsen, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks. Once a year at Vanderbilt University, current and former tight ends gather for three days of bonding, collaboration and learning from one another. TEU also runs events that generate money for charity, its website says.

Since Swift’s Eras Tour wrapped in Vancouver, British Columbia, in early December, the singer has been hitting up NFL games – including the Kansas City Chiefs’ sad-trombone 2025 Super Bowl – and celebrating the purchase of her master recordings. That and going on a date night with Kelce. And going on a date night again. And again. And – you get it.

Someone has to keep the fans focused, right?