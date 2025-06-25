The best restaurant in the U.S. serves Italian food in Boulder, Colorado; best bakery goes to Portland, Oregon, spot

By Kate Krader Washington Post

If you’re looking for the best restaurant in America right now, you’ll want to head to Boulder, Colorado.

Frasca Food & Wine, whose specialty is the lesser -known cuisine of Friuli in northeast Italy, snagged the title of best restaurant from the James Beard Foundation at an awards ceremony last week in Chicago. The casually refined 21-year-old restaurant, from chef Lachlan McKinnon Patterson and acclaimed sommelier Bobby Stuckey, specializes in dishes like cappelletto affondato – burnt flour pasta with green and white asparagus and sheep-milk ricotta – and Alaskan halibut with green strawberries, wild ramps and baccala. The vast wine list is worldwide famous; it won Beard’s outstanding wine program award in 2013.

It was the one winning Colorado restaurant in the national awards. Otherwise it was New York City’s night.

Of the 13 big deal national awards, New York dominated with four. Among the big wins for the Big Apple were the title of outstanding restaurateurs, which went to Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, operators of the wildly popular Le Veau d’Or on the Upper East Side, as well as Le Rock, in Rockefeller Center and Frenchette downtown. Outstanding hospitality went to Atomix, from Ellia and Junghyun Park, the game-changing fine dining Korean restaurant that last year was ranked No. 6 in the Worlds 50 Best restaurant list.

The outstanding chef is Jungsik Yim, chef and owner of Jungsik, the dynamic Korean dining room which made news in New York last year when it broke into the three Michelin star restaurant club.

Outstanding cocktail professional is Ignacio Jimenez, better known as “Nacho,” at Superbueno in Manhattan’s East Village, where the specialty is engaging riffs on classics like the vodka y soda, a crystal clear drink mixed with guava and pasilla. “I can’t describe how honored I feel to represent cocktails and their crucial role in hospitality,” he said, after the win.

Jimenez also spotlighted the hard working Latin American restaurant community that he represents. “I’m largely motivated by representing my heritage, both as a Mexican and as a New Yorker. It shines a light on the work that my community does every day and is a huge platform to create more opportunities for those that look like me, who aren’t always afforded the same opportunities and come from where I come from.”

Likewise, Vijay Kumar, who was named best chef: New York in the regional awards for his cooking at Semma downtown, paid tribute to his native country and current hometown. “For one of the grandest cuisines in the world, Indian food has been overlooked for far too long and it has been incredibly powerful to reclaim that unapologetically with such regionality and emotion. And there’s no better place to do it than New York.”

Among the other regional chef winners was Nando Chang, who won the title best chef South for his outstanding Nikkei cuisine at Itamae AO in Miami.

The winners were named at Chicago’s Lyric Theatre. The restaurant awards, which launched in 1991, have been based in Chicago since 2015. The city will host the awards through 2027. But its long tenure as host did not result in more than two awards for the night: Kumiko was named outstanding bar and Oriole’s Noah Sandoval won best chef: Great Lakes. Ironically, before the awards set up shop in Chicago a decade ago, they were based in New York. Organizers thought that moving them away from the Big Apple would help spread out the national awards across the country. But this year, that didn’t help; New York’s hospitality community was unstoppable.

James Beard Award 2025 Winners

Outstanding Restaurant: Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, Colorado

Outstanding Restaurateurs: Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’Or, and Le Rock, New York City

Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton: Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York City

Emerging Chef: Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia

Best New Restaurant: Bûcheron, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Outstanding Bakery: JinJu Patisserie, Portland, Oregon

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Outstanding Hospitality: Atomix, New York City

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Charleston, Baltimore, Maryland

Outstanding Bar: Kumiko, Chicago

Best New Bar: Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service: Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin, Texas

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service: Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez, Superbueno, New York City

Regional Best Chefs

California: Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles

Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH): Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA): Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI): Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, Minnesota

Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY): Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, Idaho

New York State: Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York City

Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT): Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, Rhode Island

Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA): Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, Oregon

South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR): Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami

Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV): Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville

Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK): Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix

Texas: Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, Texas