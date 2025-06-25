What U.S. strikes in Iran mean for Idaho’s more than 300 air troops in the Middle East

By Rose Evans Idaho Statesman

Recent U.S. bombings in Iran have raised questions about the status of more than 300 airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard stationed in the Middle East since March.

Federal and state officials, including Gov. Brad Little, are not disclosing where the Idaho contingent is operating or saying on the record whether the bombings or an Iran strike on an American air base Monday have affected the Idaho airmen.

But one U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Idaho Statesman that there have been no reported injuries in the Idaho group.

The official said by phone Tuesday that the whereabouts of military personnel in the Middle East could not be released “for operational security reasons,” but said no injuries have been reported among Idaho’s 124th Fighter Wing. The official declined to say whether the airmen were affected by U.S. strikes in Iran early Sunday (Saturday in Idaho).

The airmen departed Boise from Gowen Field on March 29 along with “several” A-10 attack aircraft, according a news release from Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, a public affairs officer for the Idaho Military Division, the same day.

Borders told the Statesman in a text message Sunday that the airmen were in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, which comprises 21 nations across Northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia. Borders directed “all questions about current operations” to the Central Command.

CENTCOM’s public affairs office did not return a phone call.

Idaho airmen frequently deployed for combat support

According to Borders’ release, the 124th Fighter Wing has frequently deployed to support “combat operations across Southwest Asia” including in 2020 as part of U.S. efforts to train Afghan forces and conduct counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan. Its largest deployment involved more than 500 airmen in 2016 to support combat operations against the Islamic State group. Deployments have typically lasted roughly 180 days, the Statesman previously reported.

The Idaho Air National Guard has about 1,300 airmen.

“Idaho’s National Guardsmen continue to inspire patriotism and gratitude through their service and this mission adds a new chapter to the proud tradition of safeguarding our nation,” said Little in the March release. The governor oversees the Idaho Air National Guard except when personnel are called up for federal duty.

Little’s office did not comment to the Statesman on whether U.S. bombings on Iran’s nuclear-weapons sites had any impact on the airmen . Iran retaliated Monday to the U.S. attack with a missile strike on an American air base in Qatar that caused no injuries.

In recent days, the U.S. has ratcheted up air defenses in the region, sending additional attack aircraft, The New York Times is reporting. Borders told the Statesman by text that the Idaho National Guard has not deployed any additional personnel “specifically in response to the recent activities that occurred over the last several days in Iran.”

“At any given time we have personnel deployed to some corner of the world,” he noted.