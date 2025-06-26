The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
10 under $10 for the weekend of June 27-29

University of Idaho athletes from the men’s and women’s basketball teams conduct a free kid’s basketball clinic, which included this dribbling exercise on June 28 on the GESA Credit Union High School Elite Center Court in Riverfront Park as part of Hoopfest 2024. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

1 35th Annual Hoopfest Largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Takes place in downtown Spokane with 45 city streets shut down, 3,000 volunteers and over 6,000 teams of all ages playing basketball. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Downtown Spokane. Admission: Free.

2 HoopProv 2025 In Spokane’s bustling downtown, amidst the anticipation of the world-renowned Hoopfest, a ragtag group of eccentric basketball players come together to form an unlikely team for the ages. You may purchase tickets online or at the door. This show is for mature audiences. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

3 The Lilac Menace Zine Swap A monthly get-together for zine-makers, readers and collectors. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

4 Audubon-Downriver Summer Kickoff Barbecue Kick off summer with good food, live music and fun for all ages. This event hosted by the Aududon-Downriver Neighborhood includes kid’s activities, free burgers and hot dogs and local bands. 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Audubon Park, 3405 N. Milton St. Admission: Free.

5 Write Owls An informal and casual writing workshop focusing on fiction and poetry. 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

6 Sundays at the Crosby House An educational workshop featuring local authors, historians and various experts who share information about Bing Crosby and his hometown. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Crosby House Museum, 508 E. Sharp Ave. Admission: Free

7 Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration A celebration of all things accordion featuring competitions, workshops, concerts, free lessons, an accordion parade, vendors and jam sessions. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 820 Front St., Leavenworth. Admission: Free.

8 Touch-a-Truck Visit a recycling truck, a water truck and more in the Hillyard Library parking lot. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Hillyard Library 4110 N. Cook St. Admission: Free.

9 Hayden Movie-in-the-Park Kick-Off  A free showing of “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” 8:30 p.m. Friday, McIntire Family Park, 8930 N. Government Way, Hayden. Admission: Free.

10 Modern and Contemporary Japanese Prints A display from the museum’s permanent collection featuring a selection of thirty mid-to late 20th century Japanese prints. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 30. Jundt Art Museum, 200 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.