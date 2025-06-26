Analysis: Who Seattle Kraken might take with No. 8 pick in NHL draft

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Kraken have the same first-round pick in a new setting on Friday night. The NHL is trying out a decentralized entry draft, meaning league commissioner Gary Bettman and top prospects will be at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater. The Kraken decision-makers, however, will be in Seattle, participating virtually.

During a lottery of the 16 nonplayoff teams on May 5, the New York Islanders won the first overall pick. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer was the top-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, even though his draft season was cut short by illness and injury. He’s widely expected to go first.

Including Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs), the Kraken have exclusively drafted forwards in the first round since 2021, when they made center Matty Beniers their first selection at No. 2. The next summer, they took Shane Wright at No. 4, and the year after that, winger Eduard Sale at No. 20. Beniers and Wright are established NHL players, while Sale spent the past season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL.

The Kraken fell two spots from their sixth-best odds at the top overall pick. For the second straight year, they will pick at No. 8.

New general manager Jason Botterill and the Kraken have five selections total after they dealt a fourth-rounder to Minnesota on Thursday for center Frederick Gaudreau.

That includes two in the second round and one each in the fifth and seventh rounds.

The No. 8 spot worked well for the Kraken last year. Catton has only risen in the hockey world’s estimation, and he’s expected to get a long look in training camp this fall at only 19 years old. If he doesn’t make the Kraken roster, he’s too young to play in the American Hockey League, so he would more than likely return to the Western Hockey League.

Promising centers have been too enticing for the organization to pass on, which has left their defensive prospect pool shallow.

The Kraken have WHL Defenseman of the Year Tyson Jugnauth in the fold, and Ville Ottavainen, who made his NHL debut in the 2024-25 Kraken season finale. Perhaps this will be the year the Kraken buck the trend and add a first-round defenseman.

Here are some of their potential options.

Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL)

The 18-year-old from Havlickuv Brod would be the Kraken’s second first-rounder born in the Czech Republic after Sale, and their second in-state selection after Catton. The NHL club could easily keep tabs on Mrtka in Kent, Washington.

They say you can’t teach size, and he has it at 6-foot-6, 218 pounds, but he is known for being smart and decisive rather than bulldozing opponents.

Mrtka chipped in three goals and 35 points in 43 games with the Thunderbirds. He was second on the T-birds in assists, even more impressive considering he didn’t debut until Nov. 29.

Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL)

The 6-1, 196-pound Toronto native doesn’t shy away from booming hits but is also gifted on offense. He was third among OHL defensemen last season with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points, including 21 power-play points, through 64 games. He could be the second blueliner off the board after Schaefer.

Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

Another Toronto native, O’Brien’s advanced vision and playmaking might one day be an asset to the Kraken. He was the OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, a résumé item he shares with Wright (2019-20).

O’Brien racked up 32 goals and 98 points in 66 games last season.

Brady Martin, C, Soo (OHL)

The reliable, responsible, 6-foot, 186-pound center grew up on a dairy farm in Elora, Ontario. He told NHL.com that he hoped to play in the NHL. “But if that doesn’t work out, then the farm is definitely where I’ll be heading.”

Martin is expected to have a real shot at Plan A after 72 points in 57 games for the Greyhounds last season.

Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL)

His movie-star name has been thrown around quite a bit in the weeks leading up to the draft. McQueen is eighth on NHL Central Scouting’s list of North American skaters, and his projected draft number is all over the place. He’s a first-round wild card – 6-5, but limited to 20 points in 17 games last season because of a stress fracture in his lower back, which is something of a red flag. Whether he’s available at No. 8 seems to be anyone’s guess.

Carter Bear, C/LW, Everett (WHL)

Bear led the league-best Silvertips in goals (40), points (82) and power-play goals (14) in 56 games. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward can play center or winger, which is probably attractive to several teams. That includes the Kraken, who are well off at center.

Bear is 10th on NHL Central Scouting’s list of North American skaters.

Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA)

He’s projected to go lower, but if everyone wants a right-handed blueliner in 2025, the Badger is a safe bet. The 6-2 Minnesota native didn’t put up noteworthy offensive numbers but is described as smooth-skating, mobile and trustworthy.