Grammy Award-winning folk musicians, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, to play the Fox

From staff reports

American folk icons Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are bringing their traditional sound to Spokane.

For over 25 years, the pair have been writing and singing about the often forgotten hardships of rural America, including addiction, aspects of life in poverty, and death.

The two have been captivating the masses since the 1996 Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed debut album, “Revival.” The two have since amassed two Grammy wins for Best Folk Album with “All the Good Times (Are Past & Gone)” in 2021 and “Woodland” earlier this year. The duo found success with their song “Look at Miss Ohio,” as well.

Welch specifically is known for songs “The Way It Goes,” “Wayside/Back in Time” and “Orphan Girl.”

Welch is also well known for “I’ll Fly Away” and “Didn’t Leave Nobody but the Baby,” the two songs she sang alongside Alison Krauss for the critically acclaimed film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Welch and Rawlings will be playing the Fox Theater on Friday. Tickets starting at $46.75 can be purchased through the venue website.