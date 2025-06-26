RFK Jr.’s advisers back Merck’s RSV shot for newborns

By Damian Garde Bloomberg

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine advisory committee recommended Merck & Co.’s shot to prevent newborns from getting RSV, alleviating some concerns that the new Department of Health and Human Services secretary’s longstanding criticism of immunizations would interfere with its rollout.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted five to two in favor of Enflonsia, a one-time shot that protects against a virus that’s the most common cause of hospitalization in infants. The ACIP’s sign-off, delivered at a closely watched meeting Thursday, all but ensures Merck’s shot will be added to the government’s list of recommended childhood immunizations and receive wide insurance coverage.

The latest meeting of the ACIP, which makes recommendations to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, came just weeks after Kennedy fired all 17 standing members and replaced them with them a group of largely nontraditional panelists, including some who have espoused discredited theories about vaccine safety. Their support for Enflonsia, which was widely expected to get the panel’s backing before Kennedy’s upheaval, could signal that the reformulated group won’t radically diverge from medical precedent.

Merck’s drug won Food and Drug Administration approval earlier this month for children under 1 who are entering their first RSV season. In clinical trials, Enflonsia reduced the rate of infection by 60% compared with placebo and slashed the number of hospitalizations by 84%.

The drug, an injectable antibody, will compete against a similar product called Beyfortus from partners Sanofi SA and AstraZeneca Plc. Beyfortus, which won US approval in 2023, is given based on an infant’s weight. Both products carry list prices of about $550 per dose.

Merck will likely capture about 40% of the market for RSV antibodies, according to Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch, reaching about $700 million in annual revenue by 2027. Its existing contracts to sell pediatric vaccines for HPV, pneumococcal disease and measles could give the company a competitive advantage over rivals, Graybosch said.

It plans to start taking orders for Enflonsia in July and begin shipping doses to pediatricians before the next RSV season begins in the fall, the company has said.

RSV, which peaks in the fall and winter, has historically led to the hospitalization of nearly 100,000 infants each year. Those numbers are beginning to improve thanks to the availability of Beyfortus and a maternal RSV vaccine from Pfizer Inc.

During the 2024 season, RSV hospitalizations for babies under 8 months were more than 40% lower than the annual rates for 2018 through 2020, according to a recent CDC analysis.