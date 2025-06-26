San Fran bookstore pulls ‘Harry Potter’ over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views

By Jami Ganz</p><p>New York Daily News

A San Francisco bookstore has announced it will no longer carry “Harry Potter” following author J.K. Rowling saying she’ll dedicate her private wealth to developing an anti-trans organization.

The Booksmith, an independent shop that has been open in Haight-Ashbury since 1976, posted a notice informing customers of its decision to stop selling the wildly popular series after the author announced the launch of J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund to pay for legal representation for organizations and individuals “fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights in the workplace, in public life and in protected female spaces.”

The controversial British author said in late May that the wholly private organization would be entirely funded by her own money. As of earlier this year, Rowling’s net worth was estimated to be $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

“With this announcement, we’ve decided to stop carrying her books,” the self-described queer booklovers wrote on their website. “We don’t know exactly what her ‘women’s fund’ will entail, but we know that we aren’t going to be a part of it.”

Co-owner Camden Avery told ABC 7 News that as a private business, they’ve made the decision to “align our business practice with our own values and our customers’ values.” Avery added that operating as a truly independent bookstore allows them the freedom to “support the people who actually shop with us, do things that make sense to us and to them.”

In its announcement, Booksmith said that if anyone still wants to “dive into the world of ‘Harry Potter,’” they recommend buying used copies instead of new. They also included a list of other fantasy books to read instead of “Harry Potter” titles.

Just last year, Rowling donated roughly $88,000 to the anti-trans group For Women Scotland after it lost its challenge to a 2018 Scottish law that legally recognized trans women as women. The organization appealed its case to the U.K. Supreme Court, which ruled in April that trans women aren’t considered women under the nation’s 2010 Equality Act.