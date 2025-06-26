Scenic Mount Baker’s Artist Point outside Bellingham to reopen Friday

By Kait Uyehara Seattle Times

Craving 360-degree mountainous views as the summer kicks off? Artist Point – what may be Washington’s most scenic parking lot at 5,100 feet in elevation – is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews are making one last pass through the 2.7-mile road to Artist Point at the end of Mount Baker Highway, or Highway 542, the department said on X: “The weather is heating up and the mountains are calling.”

Artist Point, about a three-hour drive from Seattle, is usually buried under snow and closed from October to June. The area often opens in July, according to the Mount Baker Ski Area. The scenic pass opened a little early last year on June 21 and has been closed since Oct. 16.

With front-row seats to Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker, visitors can marvel at those 360-degree views at the top while trekking through Artist Point’s variety of trails.

Chain Lakes Loop boasts a variety of landscapes, from alpine openness to forested lake basins. The loop is a 6.5-mile round trip over 1,820 feet of elevation gain.

If you’re visiting with friends who have a separate vehicle, park one at the Heather Meadows Visitor Center, then drive to Artist Point and start hiking there.

Or, take a stroll on the 1.2-mile Artist Ridge trail to Huntoon Point – a modest 200 feet of elevation gain. Along the trail, you’ll find patches of heather, mountain blueberries and maybe even a mountain goat.

But beware, there are no restrooms or garbage facilities at the top. The Heather Meadows Cafe is nearby at the Heather Meadows Day Lodge and will open on July 4.

The cafe offers food options and summer essentials like sun screen, sunglasses, canteens and clothes like sun hats, tank tops and sweatshirts.