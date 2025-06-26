Shadle Park graduate Terrance McKinney takes on Viacheslav Borshchev in UFC 317 prelims

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (16-7 all pro fights) is back in the cage and ready to throw hands against Russia’s Viacheslav Borshchev (8-5-1).

McKinney, a top lightweight prospect, shocked the world with his UFC debut, knocking out Matt Frevola in just 7 seconds to claim the UFC lightweight record for fastest knockout.

Since his debut, “T-Wrecks” has gone 6-4 in the UFC.

Although not the record the Spokane native was hoping for, he takes his training seriously and seeks to improve and accelerate his growth.

He moved from Spokane to Texas to train with UFC welterweight Kevin Holland in 2023 before making another switch last July in search of a gym with a better structure.

“I prayed and asked God for whatever gym I’m supposed to go to, have the people reach out,” McKinney said.

Not long after, UFC welterweight Philip Rowe reached out to McKinney, recommending Fusion X-cel Performance in Orlando, Florida.

“No further sign needed,” McKinney said, adding that he was packed up and moved to within the following two weeks.

The “crazy part,” according to McKinney, was that Fusion was not on his list of gyms he was considering.

“I trust God,” McKinney said. “It’s been a great fit, and the growth’s been tremendous here.”

McKinney has a morning team practice followed by a 2-mile run and an evening training session to end off the day.

The flexible schedule provides more time for him to be with his wife, son and daughter.

His recent marriage brings a new focus on his goals: getting his life right.

With a history of drugs – including flatlining twice in 2015 after a drug overdose – McKinney is determined not to let his or his family’s past define him.

Most recently, the death of his brother Gabriel Fensler, due to fentanyl, makes coming back to the Lilac City difficult.

“I’ll always visit Spokane,” McKinney said. “That’s home, even though it’s hard sometimes.”

Now, McKinney’s life is in the “Sunshine State” with his wife and kids.

“(I’m) just trying to clean up my whole life so my kids can see what a true man is supposed to do,” McKinney said.

The trip out to Las Vegas will be quick for the Shadle High graduate as he plans to fly back to his family immediately after his fight.

“You don’t bring your family to war,” McKinney said.

“War” against “Slava Claus” comes in Saturday’s opening preliminary fight.

Borshchev was a Russian kickboxing champion and world kickboxing champion before making his MMA debut.

“(I am) making sure (my) defense (is) on point and making sure we’re ready to mix it up wherever the fight goes,” McKinney said.

McKinney, a former North Idaho College standout wrestler, and later, Division II Chadron (Nebraska) State wrestler during the 2014-2015 season, certainly has the skills to mix it up.

“(I’m) looking to take people out of their element and take them where I’m best at,” McKinney said.

Though McKinney stands an inch shorter than 5-foot-11 Borshchev, McKinney holds the reach advantage – 73½ inches compared to Borshchev’s 69. The Russian has a 41½-inch leg reach advantage over McKinney’s 40.

Due to his kickboxing background, Borshchev prefers to stand and strike whereas McKinney is comfortable standing or on the ground.

With a 100% finish rate – eight by knockout and eight by submission – McKinney is expecting to push the pace in the first round.

“I truly believe we got the abilities to finish in the first round,” McKinney said. “I can feel in my heart that God’s gonna bring me to victory.”

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is available to watch via pay-per-view on ESPN+. The preliminary round starts at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.