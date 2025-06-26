Spokane rides big second inning to win at Hillsboro 12-2

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Spokane could have ridden its high-scoring second inning to a win against Hillsboro but decided to tack on a few more to leave no doubt.

Highlighted by Jared Thomas’ RBI double and Braylen Wimmer’s three-run homer, the Indians (5-1 Northwest League second half) scored seven runs in the second inning and routed the Hops (0-6) 12-2 on the road.

Plenty of Indians contributed to the offense, but Wimmer led the day. Spokane’s left fielder finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and one run.

Spokane struck for two more runs in the fifth when center fielder Caleb Hobson hit a two-run homer to left field, scoring Jean Perez.

Hobson finished with three runs and two RBIs.

The Indians added two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth, cruising to the victory.

Spokane sits alone in first place since Tri-City (4-1) had its game against Vancouver rained out.

Spokane starter Albert Pacheco, pitching with plenty of run support, completed six innings and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out five.

Hillsboro starter Daniel Eagen lasted only 1⅔ innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits.

Eagen’s earned-run average didn’t take a hit, though, as none of the runs scored by Spokane was earned.

Catcher Kenny Castillo homered for the Hops.

Spokane and Hillsboro resume their series Friday at 6:35 p.m.