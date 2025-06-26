This day in history: Former golf pro of Spokane Country Club won the British Open. Bob Hope and Lily Tomlin headlined hotel grand opening

Comedians Lily Tomlin and Bob Hope were booked to perform for the grand opening weekend of the Sheraton-Spokane Hotel, The Spokesman-Review reported on June 26, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Sheraton-Spokane Hotel (today’s Doubletree by Hilton – Spokane City Center) failed to open on time for Expo ’74, but was making up for it by planning an elaborate “gala opening.”

Lily Tomlin and Bob Hope were booked to perform for its upcoming opening weekend.

Meanwhile, the hotel was “teeming with frantic activity” as workers were putting the finishing touches on the 400-room hotel tower.

The coffee shop, named Mrs. Green Thumb’s, featured a $4,000 brass and copper cappuccino machine. The dining room was named “1881,” to commemorate the year the railroads arrived in Spokane. The lounge was named J.J.’s, after early railroad tycoon James J. Hill.

Jim Barnes, the former golf pro at the Spokane Country Club, won the British Open at Prestwick, Scotland, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 26, 1925. He had started the final day behind Macdonald Smith, who faltered baldly and finished in fourth. The newspaper also reported on the grand opening of Harmon Field and pool in Hillyard.

From 1925: Jim Barnes, the former golf pro at the Spokane Country Club, won the British Open at Prestwick, Scotland.

Barnes was a native of Cornwall, England, but he had moved to the U.S. as a young man. He had been the pro at the Spokane club in 1910, and shot the course record at the country club’s old course when he shot a 28 for nine holes.

“He was always practicing and when he was but an apprentice at the game, was shooting remarkable scores,” recalled his friend Art Hawker, who was the club maker at the Spokane Country Club when Barnes was the pro.

Barnes’ nickname was Long Jim, because of his height. He made two birdies in the final round at the British Open to win by one stroke, after his nearest competitor missed a 10-yard putt on the last hole.

Barnes had already won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship (twice).