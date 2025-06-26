WSP names three troopers who fired at crime spree suspect

The Washington State Patrol has named the three troopers who shot at a man accused of killing two people in an interstate crime spree that started and ended in Spokane Valley on Father’s Day.

Troopers Jordan Berezay, Alek Black and Dallas Slemp fired at 43-year-old Ryan Tietsort on June 15, according to a WSP news release Thursday. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kyle Felix also fired. Tietsort died of gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Tietsort carjacked a driver that morning and raced into Idaho where he struck a motorcyclist, Richard Embree, and shot Gary Hill, who tried helping a victim of another one of Tietsort’s carjackings. Embree and Hill died.

Tietsort returned to Spokane Valley, reportedly firing a gun, before WSP troopers deployed spike strips at Trent Avenue and Pines Road, and Tietsort crashed into another motorist in the intersection. He then crashed into a WSP vehicle parked at the intersection.

Tietsort got out of the car and ran to the disabled WSP patrol vehicle, taking cover behind it and reportedly still firing his weapon when law enforcement shot him, police said.

The Spokane Police Department is investigating the law enforcement shooting.