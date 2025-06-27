Commentary: Cal Raleigh is halfway to a historic Seattle sports season. Here’s who else is on that list.

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

Cal Raleigh is chasing Aaron Judge in the race for American League MVP.

But that’s not nearly all.

With the halfway point of the Mariners’ season arriving Friday, a separate question is becoming less ludicrous with every long ball:

Where will Raleigh’s run land alongside the all-time individual seasons across Seattle sports?

For now, the answer is unknown. The Mariners’ catcher entered Thursday’s game leading MLB in both home runs (32) and RBI (69), while sitting second — behind Judge — in slugging percentage (.658) and OPS (1.039). He’s on pace to finish with 66 home runs, claiming franchise (Ken Griffey Jr., 56) and MLB catcher (Salvador Perez, 48) records … and maybe even more.

In MLB history, just three players have delivered 66 or more dingers in the same season — Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998) and Sammy Sosa (66 in 1998). Erase the steroid era, and Judge holds the “clean” home run record, torching 62 round-trippers in 2022.

For both a catcher and a switch-hitter, Raleigh is maintaining an unprecedented pace.

But where might he land among Seattle’s best individual sports seasons?

Let’s go down the list.

(Disclaimer: Said list considers only individual production, excluding team success. Only local professional/collegiate team sports were deemed eligible, so apologies to UW pole-vault prodigies Hana and Amanda Moll. Only a player’s best statistical season was included, thus saving print space. The list is not arranged in order of achievement, but feel free to rank these Seattle sports seasons for yourself.)

Mariners

Ken Griffey Jr. (1997)

The résumé: 9.1 WAR, .304/.382/.646 slash line, 56 HR, 147 RBI, AL MVP, gold glove

Griffey won his lone MVP award in 1997 with 56 homers and 147 RBI while earning a gold glove in center field for the eighth consecutive season. This was Junior at the peak of his prodigious powers.

Ichiro (2004)

The résumé: 9.2 WAR, .372/.414/.455 slash line, MLB-record 262 hits, 36 stolen bases, gold glove

Ichiro broke MLB’s 84-year-old record for hits in a single season in 2004 while swiping 36 bases and playing sparkling defense. He also conceded just 63 strikeouts in 762 plate appearances (8.3%). All hail the hits king.

Randy Johnson (1995)

The résumé: 8.6 WAR, 18-2 record (when that mattered), 2.48 ERA, 294 K, 214 1/3 IP, Cy Young

Felix Hernandez (2010)

The résumé: 7.2 WAR, 2.27 ERA, 249 2/3 IP, 6 complete games, 7.0 hits per nine innings, Cy Young

Of course, the Mariners’ lone Cy Young seasons belong on this list. Johnson and Hernandez’s dominance was indisputable. But might Raleigh’s daily impact eventually surpass two starting pitchers who dominated roughly once a week?

Seahawks

Cortez Kennedy (1992)

The résumé: 92 tackles, 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Seahawks’ unstoppable defensive tackle took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors on a team that finished 2-14, which tells you how exceptional his season really was.

Shaun Alexander (2005)

The résumé: 1,880 rushing yards, 117.5 rush yards per game, 28 TD, 5.1 YPC, NFL MVP

In 2005, Alexander erupted for 28 touchdowns, earning the only MVP honor in Seahawks history. He was the face of a team that finished one win shy of a Super Bowl title. But considering the role offensive linemen Walter Jones and Steve Hutchinson played in that success, Raleigh’s season may be more compelling.

Huskies

Bob Houbregs (1952-53)

The résumé: 25.6 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 53.8% FG, All-American, 34.8 PPG in 1953 NCAA tournament

A 6-8 center and hook-shot specialist, Houbregs powered the Huskies to their first Final Four in 1953. That’s not hyperbole. His 34.8 points per game led all players in the 1953 NCAA tournament.

Steve Emtman (1991)

The résumé: 60 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, All-American

Emtman was the most disruptive force on UW’s most recent national championship team, as evidenced by simultaneous Outland Trophy (which goes to college football’s best interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (best lineman) wins.

Danielle Lawrie (2009)

The résumé: 42-8 record, 0.97 ERA, 521 K, 352 2/3 innings, 21 shutouts, 2 no-hitters, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player

My dark-horse pick for most dominant Seattle sports season might go to Danielle Lawrie, who led UW softball to a national championship in 2009. The junior from Langley, B.C., overwhelmed opposing lineups, leading the NCAA in both wins and strikeouts.

Kelsey Plum (2016-17)

The résumé: NCAA-record 1,109 points, 31.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 52.9% FG, 42.8% 3FG, AP Player of the Year, All-American

How prolific was Kelsey Plum? Her 1,109 points in 2016-17 set an NCAA record (until Caitlin Clark claimed the crown). Plum poured in a whopping 42.8% of her three-point attempts, claiming Associated Press and espnW national player of the year honors in her senior season.

Michael Penix Jr. (2023)

The résumé: School-record 4,903 pass yards, 65% completions, 36 pass TD, 11 INT, 3 rush TD, Maxwell Award, Heisman Trophy runner-up

Penix’s Heisman Trophy runner-up status in 2023 was the highest finish in Husky history. The senior lefty led college football in passing yards for a second consecutive season, carrying the Huskies to 14 wins and a berth in the national championship game.

Storm

Lauren Jackson (2007)

The résumé: 23.8 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 51.9% FG, 40.2% 3FG, WNBA MVP, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, scoring champion

A 6-6 forward/center, Jackson tormented opponents on both ends of the court, earning both MVP and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2007. Yes, she won a third MVP award and a WNBA title in 2010. But this was the most complete statistical season in Storm history.

Breanna Stewart (2018)

The résumé: 21.8 PPG, 52.9% FG, 41.5% 3FG, 8.4 RPG, 24.6 PPG in playoffs, WNBA MVP, WNBA Finals MVP

While Sue Bird was the Storm’s undisputed leader, Stewie was the best statistical player on the 2018 title team. Want to talk about wire-to-wire superiority? She was named WNBA MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

Sonics

Gary Payton (1999-2000)

The résumé: 24.2 PPG, 44.8% FG, 8.9 APG, 6.5 RPG, All-Star, first-team All-NBA, first-team All-Defense

While “The Glove” was always dominant defensively, his game became most well-rounded in 1999-2000. Payton produced a career-high 24.2 points per game while earning both first-team All-NBA and all-defense honors for the second time in his career.