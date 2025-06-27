Hunting, fishing license costs increase on Tuesday

Fees for Washington hunting and fishing licenses are about to take a leap.

A new law raised prices for nearly all licenses for hunters and anglers by about 38%, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The law goes into effect at the start of the state’s next fiscal year, which begins on Tuesday.

Annual combination fishing licenses – which cover both freshwater and saltwater fishing – will cost residents $74.37, including transaction fees, according to WDFW’s website. A big -game license with tags for deer, elk, cougar, bear and a discounted small -game license will cost residents $163.39.

Nonresidents will pay much higher prices. The same annual combination fishing license will cost nonresidents $170, and the same big -game license costs more than $1,300.

Fees for hunting and fishing licenses hadn’t risen since 2011. The increases came through the Legislature as lawmakers tried to deal with a major budget shortfall across state government.

WDFW faces significant budget cuts as part of the shortfall, though the agency’s budget officials say the license hikes helped stave off deeper cuts as it offset reductions in WDFW’s share of the state general fund.

Anglers who fish the Columbia River drainage will have one more fee to pay starting in January. The Legislature also passed a bill reviving the Columbia River salmon and steelhead endorsement.

The endorsement will be required for those who fish for salmon or steelhead on the main Columbia and on any of its tributaries in Washington. It will cost $8.75.

That fee goes into effect on Jan. 1.