Man dies in Chattaroy motorcycle crash

By Caroline Saint James carolines@spokesman.com(509) 459-5161

A motorcyclist died after crashing in Chattaroy Tuesday evening.

Deputies believe the man “struck an embankment” while riding northbound on Milan Road around 6:30 p.m., according to a Spokane County Sheriff‘s Office news release. He and his motorcycle stopped in the middle of the road, where passersby tried to help.

He was airlifted to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing after “an alcohol container” was found in proximity to the crash. A search warrant has been obtained for blood testing.

The county medical examiner has yet to disclose the name of the motorcyclist or cause of death.

Caroline Saint James' reporting is part of the Teen Journalism Institute, funded by Bank of America with support from the Innovia Foundation.