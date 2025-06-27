Man dies in Chattaroy motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died after crashing in Chattaroy Tuesday evening.

Deputies believe the man “struck an embankment” while riding northbound on Milan Road around 6:30 p.m., according to a Spokane County Sheriff‘s Office news release. He and his motorcycle stopped in the middle of the road, where passersby tried to help.

He was airlifted to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing after “an alcohol container” was found in proximity to the crash. A search warrant has been obtained for blood testing.

The county medical examiner has yet to disclose the name of the motorcyclist or cause of death.