Man dies in Chattaroy motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing in Chattaroy Tuesday evening.
Deputies believe the man “struck an embankment” while riding northbound on Milan Road around 6:30 p.m., according to a Spokane County Sheriff‘s Office news release. He and his motorcycle stopped in the middle of the road, where passersby tried to help.
He was airlifted to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing after “an alcohol container” was found in proximity to the crash. A search warrant has been obtained for blood testing.
The county medical examiner has yet to disclose the name of the motorcyclist or cause of death.