Konner Eaton dominant over six innings, Spokane Indians beat Hillsboro fourth straight 9-4

HILLSBORO, Ore. – After ending the Northwest League first half with a lengthy losing streak, the Spokane Indians could not have planned a better start to the second half.

Cole Messina drilled a two-run single in the first inning to spark the offense, starting pitcher Konner Eaton was dominant, and the Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-4 at Hillsboro Ballpark on Friday.

The Indians have won five in a row and six of seven to kick off the second half.

They have taken four straight from the Hops (0-7) by a combined score of 39-10.

Eaton (4-4) cruised through six shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. He threw 89 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Jared Thomas lined the fourth pitch of the game from Hillsboro starter John West for a single, stole second and scored on Aidan Longwell’s single. With two down, Andy Perez doubled and Messina’s soft liner fell in front on center fielder Slade Caldwell as both runners scored.

The Indians picked up a run in the second when Caleb Hobson, who had been hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch.

Three consecutive singles loaded the bases with no outs in the third. With one down, Hobson walked to force in a run. Thomas grounded into a potential double play, but West couldn’t handle the relay throw and two scored on the fielding error.

Charlie Condon singled on a hit-and-run and Thomas scored from first. Condon later scored on another error to make it 9-0.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.