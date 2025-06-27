Kraken draft center Jake O’Brien in first round of NHL draft

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Kraken used the No. 8 pick in the NHL entry draft Friday night to select another center, Jake O’Brien, an alternate captain for the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League.

The league shifted to a decentralized draft this year, so Kraken investor and movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer announced O’Brien’s selection. The Seattle contingent, including general manager Jason Botterill, looked on remotely from Seattle’s practice facility while O’Brien pulled on the Kraken’s “sick logo” several states away at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“Just surreal,” O’Brien said. “There’s really no words I can use to describe it.”

Toronto native O’Brien was the OHL Rookie of the Year four years after Kraken center Shane Wright took home the same honor. He racked up 32 goals, including nine on the power play, and 98 points in 66 games last season as the Bulldogs earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference but were upset in the OHL playoff semifinals. He finished third in goals and points and second in assists among the Bulldogs.

O’Brien got an early start. His mother, Amy Turek, suited up for the Canadian women’s national team. She also played in the Central Ontario Women’s Hockey League, the National Women’s Hockey League and for Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario. She ran Victory Hockey School, where Jake spent many weekends and summers.

His father Dan played four seasons at Clarkson and one year in the ECHL with the now-defunct Nashville Knights. Both of his parents were forwards.

The 6-foot-2, 177-pound O’Brien was No. 4 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters. He indicated that he’d be comfortable playing on the wing for the Kraken, who have more than enough options at center . They could have three drafted centers in their lineup as soon as this fall if newcomer Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs impresses. In the mix are two more for whom the Kraken within the past week in Joe Veleno and Freddy Gaudreau, along with last summer’s surprise free-agent signing, Chandler Stephenson.

No matter his position, O’Brien said he has the ability to “slow the game down.”

“I’m a very smart player,” O’Brien said. “I have a high hockey IQ, and I like to use that to my advantage. I’m good at finding my teammates through those seams on the ice and I’m a good team player.”

He added that his faceoff percentage could use some work, so he’s working with a specialist this summer.

The Kraken continue to employ a best-available strategy instead of filling organizational needs. They have taken only forwards with their five first-round picks. Center Matty Beniers was the Kraken’s inaugural pick at No. 2 in 2021, followed by center Wright (fourth), winger Eduard Sale (20th) and center Catton (eighth).

It was the second straight year the Kraken had the eighth overall pick. During a lottery of the 16 nonplayoff teams on May 5, Seattle fell two spots from its sixth-best odds at the top overall pick.

The New York Islanders won the first overall pick and as expected, selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

The next four players taken were centers. Michael Misa went second to the San Jose Sharks; the Chicago Blackhawks picked Anton Frondell’ the Utah Mammoth selected Caleb Desnoyers; and the Nashville Predators went with Brady Martin. The Flyers broke ranks and selected right winger Porter Martone at No. 6, then it was back to centers with Boston College’s James Hagens. He stayed nearby after the Bruins made him the seventh overall pick, as announced by actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

The Kraken left on the table a big defensive prospect they could certainly use. Seattle Thunderbirds 6-6 defenseman Radim Mrtka became a Buffalo Sabres prospect one pick later at No. 9.

Everett alternate captain Carter Bear, who led the Silvertips in goals (40), points (82) and power-play goals (14), went 13th overall to the Detroit Red Wings.

Rounds 2-7 take place Saturday morning. The Kraken traded away several draft picks but still have two in the second round, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.