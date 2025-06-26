Pac-12 extends invitation to Texas State to become the critical eighth all-sports member

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The Pac-12 has extended an invitation to Texas State to join the conference as an all-sports member beginning in the summer of 2026, an industry source confirmed late Thursday night. But it could be a few days before any move is finalized.

The Bobcats, who compete in the Sun Belt, cannot formally accept the invitation without approval from the university’s governing board, which is expected to meet Monday.

If the Bobcats accept, as expected, the Pac-12 will meet a critical membership threshold.

The rebuilt conference has seven all-sports schools secured for the summer of 2026, plus Gonzaga, which does not play football. A minimum of eight all-sports members is needed to meet certification requirements.

Texas State is located in San Marcos, between San Antonio and Austin. The Austin Sports Journal was the first to report the invitation.

Monday is a critical day — the last of the fiscal year. If the Bobcats don’t inform the Sun Belt of their intent to withdraw by Tuesday, July 1, their exit fee would increase from $5 million to $10 million.

The Pac-12 was down to Washington State and Oregon State after 10 legacy schools officially departed last August. A month later, the conference accepted Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from the Mountain West. It then added Gonzaga but was still one all-sports member short.

It targeted Texas State for a variety of reasons, including its location in the football-crazed state, willingness to invest in athletics and potential to become an impact program at the sub-Power Four level.

Also, the conference has long been interested in planting its banner in Texas.

Three previous commissioners (Tom Hansen, Larry Scott and George Kliavkoff) either considered expanding into Texas or made formal attempts to lure schools from the Lone Star State.

Teresa Gould, who took charge of the conference in early 2024, is the first to succeed.

Granted, the Pac-12 is a difference conference than it was before the 10 schools departed last summer.

Also, Texas State is not Texas, Texas A&M or even Texas Tech.

But on a relative basis, the move serves a comparable purpose in growing the Pac-12’s footprint into one of the most populous, football-obsessed and talent-rich states in the country.

The Bobcats spent much of their history competing in the lower divisions. They transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012 and spent one year in the WAC before switching to the Sun Belt.

Their resume features just two postseason appearances: The 2023 and 2024 First Responders Bowls under coach G.J. Kinne.