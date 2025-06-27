The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Semi full of 10,000 whiskey bottles overturns on Snoqualmie Pass

A truck carrying 10,000 bottles of whiskey overturned on Snoqualmie Pass. (WSDOT)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A semitruck hauling 10,000 bottles of whiskey overturned on Snoqualmie Pass, according to a Facebook post from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash led to 15 miles worth of traffic backups in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 about 11 miles east of North Bend. The department said speed played a role.

No injuries were reported and most of the liquor from Woodinville Whiskey appears to have been saved, the post said.

Two lanes of traffic are being kept open, the post said, however WSDOT encourages people traveling to plan for lengthy delays. Washington State Patrol confirmed the information from WSDOT.