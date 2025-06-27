Spokane police officers who shot and killed man following an arson determined justified

Two Spokane police officers who shot and killed a man after an arson in 2024 were found justified in their actions Friday by the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

Alan Jenks, 38, was seen leaving a house fire at 1820 W. Dean Ave. in West Central in March 2024. First responders had pulled multiple people from the home and were investigating the blaze as an arson.

Officers Brandon Roy and Andrew Willis went to speak to Jenks as he stood on the sidewalk near the home. Officers were in the process of detaining him to further investigate an outstanding warrant when he fired a gun from inside his sweatshirt pocket, a news release from the prosecutor’s office said.

Officers pushed themselves away from Jenks and returned gunfire, the release said. He died at the scene.

Toxicology testing showed Jenks had multiple controlled substances in his system at the time of his death, according to the release.

Because the officers were found justified in their use of deadly force, they will not face criminal charges.