This day in history: Flowers dropped from planes onto Mount Spokane to celebrate new flagpole dedicated to those who died fighting World War I

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The coach of a Pullman Little League team noticed that his starting pitcher – the only girl in the league – was not pitching with her usual effectiveness.

Also, she was “sort of hunched over and never seemed to straighten up, even after she pitched …”

The coach knew something was wrong. So he went to the mound and asked her what was bothering her.

She whispered, “My zipper broke.”

Mt. Spokane was the “only municipally-owned mountain in nation,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 27, 1925. The newspaper also ran a picture of the U.S. Weather Bureau’s station in Spokane, which was on the roof of the Empire State Building, 905 W. Riverside Ave. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: Airplanes dropped flowers over the summit of Mount Spokane and an Army regimental band played “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the new flagpole was dedicated on the mountain’s peak.

The flagpole was dedicated to the memory of those who died in World War I and had been donated by the Spokane chapter of the Silver Star Legion.

The vandalism of the concrete base – someone had scratched a lover’s heart in the wet concrete – had apparently been patched over. The names of the county’s war dead were placed in the concrete vault at the base of the staff.

“To those who gaze upon this flag, we hope our motto – ‘lest we forget’ – shall linger long in their memories as a humble tribute to those who did not return,” said one of the speakers.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1898: Canadian-American adventurer Joshua Slocum arrives in Newport, Rhode Island, completing the first solo circumnavigation of the globe.

1950: North Korean troops reach Seoul, causing the U.N. to ask member states to aid South Korea. President Harry Truman orders the Air Force and Navy into the conflict.