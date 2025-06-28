Hillsboro’s Junior Franco homers twice, Hops beat Spokane Indians 10-9

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The torrid Spokane Indians offense of the second half continued on Saturday, but the pitching couldn’t keep up.

Hillsboro’s Junior Franco went 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs and the Hops snapped a franchise record-tying 10-game losing streak with a 10-9 decision over the Indians at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Hops reliever Sam Knowlton hit consecutive batters with two down in the ninth, and Indians outfielder EJ Andrews drilled a ground-rule double, which would have scored both runners and tied the game had it not left the field of play. Down one with runners at second and third, Darius Perry, who entered play 2 for 49 this season, struck out on an outside pitch to end the game.

Franco gave the Hops (1-7) a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run shot, his second of the season. He added a solo homer as Hillsboro erased an 8-5 deficit with a five-run sixth inning off reliever Luke Taggert, who allowed all five runs on five hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. He faced seven batters and threw 25 pitches, 15 for strikes.

The 27-year-old Taggert missed all of the 2023 season and most of 2024 due to an elbow injury. Taggert made just four appearances for the Colorado Rockies’ Arizona Complex League team in the middle of last season before being shut down.

He pitched twice for Low-A Fresno in April this season but went back on the injured list until June 10, when he was activated to the ACL for two games before being assigned to Fresno for two games.

He was promoted to the Indians this week and tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday.

Spokane’s Aidan Longwell went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Charlie Condon had two hits and Jesus Bugarin knocked in a pair for the Indians (6-2)

.