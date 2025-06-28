Las Vegas blanks Spokane 2-0 in USL Jagermeister Cup play

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS- Las Vegas scored twice and the Lights shut out the Spokane Velocity 2-0 in the third group stage game of the USL Jagermeister Cup at Cashman Field on Saturday.

Striker Stefan Stojanovic converted a penalty kick in the 35th minute after drawing a foul against Pierre Reedy.

Not long into the second half, Nighte Pickering scored in the 51st with a long-range ground shot after receiving a lead pass from Shawn Smart.

Spokane returns to League One play against Texoma on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN+.