Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney seen strolling through Venice amid respective splits

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney were seen spending time together on Saturday in Venice, where the newly single stars had been guests at Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

The “Lord of the Rings” alum, 48, and 27-year-old “Euphoria” star and Spokane native were spotted on the heels of ending their respective engagements to Katy Perry and Jonathan Davino.

Though Bloom and a dolled up Sweeney were photographed strolling side-by-side, Tom Brady wasn’t far behind.

Bloom attended the nuptials without Perry in tow, just days after reports that he was planning to make his “debut as a single man” at the event.

His nearly decade-long on-and-off relationship with Perry has long been rumored to be on the rocks, but it wasn’t until this week that sources confirmed to multiple outlets that Bloom and the pop star, who share daughter Daisy Dove, 4, had officially called it quits.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved not to have to go through another divorce.”

Though Perry wasn’t there when Sánchez headed down the aisle, she accompanied the bride to space in April, when they embarked on a much-criticized Blue Origin flight.

As for Sweeney, sources in February told TMZ that the “Anyone But You” star and her producer beau, 42, had postponed their wedding. The following month, Us Weekly learned they were having “major issues” but had “not fully split.”

“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet,” an insider told the outlet. “They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

In an interview published last month, Sweeney confirmed to the Sunday Times that she and Davino were no longer together.

“I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” she said of being single.