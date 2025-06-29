Two dead, likely firefighters, after ‘ambush-style’ shooting east of Coeur d’Alene

Police and fire crews respond to a shooting and fire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, June 29, 2025. At least two people are dead after someone shot at firefighters in an “ambush-style” attack . (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

At least two people are dead after someone shot at firefighters in an “ambush-style” attack in Kootenai County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

“Gut-wrenching news coming from Coeur d’Alene,” Rep. Mike Simpson posted on X. “As the situation develops, our thoughts and prayers are with the brave firefighters and all first responders on the scene.”

Fire crews from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department were responding to a small wildland fire around 1:20 p.m. on Canfield Mountain, east of Coeur d’Alene. Around 2 p.m., a suspect with “modern-day sporting” weapons began shooting at them, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said during a press conference Sunday.

Pat Riley, Northern Lakes fire chief, said it quickly turned into an “ambush-style active shooter,” and one of his personnel had to be pulled out and taken to the nearest fire station.

The two people confirmed killed in the ambush were likely firefighters, Norris said. Other casualties were reported, but Norris said it’s unclear how many. It’s also unclear if there is one suspect or multiple, he said. When firefighters reported the shots, they said they felt them coming from different directions.

Ricky Walsh, vice president of the International Assocation of Fire Fighters District 7, posted on Instagram Sunday evening that “members of our fire service family have been involved in an active and ongoing incident.”

The post said no additional details would be released “during this incredibly difficult time.”

Civilians and hikers are still stuck on Canfield Mountain waiting to be evacuated “or in shock,” Norris said.

“This is going to be, likely, a multi-day operation.”

At the 4:30 p.m. news conference, Norris said deputies were “actively taking sniper fire as we speak” and expressed hope that the shooter or shooters would be “neutralized.”

“They are not, at this point in time, showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” he said. “We will neutralize this threat.”

A “heartbroken” Idaho Gov. Brad Little also posted on Facebook about the “heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters.”

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” the statement reads. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

A Life Flight Network helicopter is waiting in the area, where members of the public are gathered along 15th Street to watch. Around 5:20 p.m., federal law enforcement helicopters from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection flew into the command post near Canfield Mountain at Cherry Hill Dog Park.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said Spokane County is sending air resources and support for the “active shooting incident.” Norris said federal law enforcement was also assisting.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to residents to avoid the area, which law enforcement cordoned off. A shelter in place order is issued for the surrounding areas of Coeur d’Alene.

“Every day, firefighters and EMS personnel put themselves in harm’s way for the communities they serve. Moments like this are a painful reminder of the risks they face in the line of duty and the strength of the fire service family when tragedy strikes,” the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters posted on Instagram.

This story is developing and will be updated.