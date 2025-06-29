New addition to Riverfront Park: ‘Dragons and Rime’ bench connects two cities across the globe

A new Jilin City Sister City Bench, designed by local artist Mallory Battista, has been installed in the Sister Cities Connection Garden in Riverfront Park. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

Riverfront Park has welcomed a new addition this summer: a sculptural mosaic bench in the Sister Cities Connections Garden, following its June 21 unveiling at the Taste of Asia Festival and Philippine American Friendship Celebration.

The bench is named Dragons and Rime and is created by local artist Mallory Battista. This bench is commissioned by the Spokane-Jilin City (China) Sister Cities Society, which marks the 20-year effort to honor Spokane’s global relationships through public art. Some may recognize Battista’s work from her mosaic sculpture “Sun Shine Through” on North Monroe, which was a 2023 collaboration with Lisa Soranaka.

The sculptural bench is made of forged steel and features two mosaics composed of stained glass, fused glass, semi-precious stones and river stones.

“The president of the (Sister Cities) society is from Jilin City, so she was able to bring back river stones which I was able to incorporate in the mosaic,” Battista said.

“We worked with Jilin City and Spokane city to make sure it was something that felt represented.”

The front mosaic of the bench features a rime-covered tree, which reflects a type of feathery ice that the city Jilin is famous for. The back side is inspired from Nine-Dragon Wall sculptures that are popular in China.

This bench features just two dragons, however, one blue and one green.

“These two dragons represent both the cities, Spokane and Jilin, and its friendship with each other,” Battista explained. “The blue dragon is for peace and green is for nature.” The dragons are shown chasing a flaming pearl of wisdom.

Battista also shared the symbolism built into the sculpture’s design.

“The tree has nine roots, which is a very auspicious number,” Battista said. “It is the highest single digit number, so it is a lucky number. And 24 branches because the bench was commissioned in 2024, and it was the Year of the Dragon and also the anniversary of Expo ’74.”

The flaming pearl element in the dragon mosaic was made with help from fused glass artist Colleen Lake.

“The pearl was an iridescent glass with clear fuses over it, and the amazing pinkish-red color comes from the gold that is in the glass. It is very suitable for the outdoors,” Battista said.

Hidden within the bench are lucky coins and handwritten messages from the community which are sealed between the mosaics and beneath the golden mirrors framing the dragons.

“I wanted public interest, so during the Expo anniversary, people from the community wrote messages and well wishes which are in the branches,” Battista said.

The bench is located where those seated will enjoy a scenic view.

“I am hoping that it will be used as a selfie spot for the community and tourists. As you are sitting on the bench taking a photo, you would have the Clocktower and Pavilion behind you, so I think it would be great,” she said.

She adds that she really enjoyed forging the tree and the details and personalization with the dragons came out to be great. Battista is the president of the regional blacksmithing organization Columbia Fire and Iron.

“I have been working on this for a while and having this piece of art in Riverfront Park is definitely a dream, and I think with this project I’m trying to emphasize international friendship,” Battista said. “I feel like it’s more important than ever.”