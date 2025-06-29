The Streets of Spokane: Urban hiker walks every road of the Lilac City

Dan Pinkston walks through the Kendall Yards Neighborhood on Monday, part of his project to walk every street in Spokane, which he is close to completing. He uses an app on his phone to track his progress and encourages others to join him. Pinkston calls himself an urban hiker and has tried to hike many cities, big and small, around the world. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The Inland Northwest is known for its beautiful hiking through forests of pine and fir, along rivers and lakes and across mountains.

But one man says that list is missing something great and close to everybody: the city streets of Spokane.

Dan Pinkston, a musician and pastor, has made it his mission since he moved to Spokane last October to hike every street in the city. He said it not only helps him get to know his new hometown, but also helps his physical and mental health.

“I’ve always loved the idea of pushing myself physically,” Pinkston said. “But as I’m getting older, I’m like, I’m never going to break a world record. But when I walk for 10 hours, I love the way it feels.”

Pinkston estimated he has walked just under 1,500 miles so far, counting every time he doubles back on a street. The city of Spokane has 2,200 miles of paved roads, but Pinkston is avoiding roads like Division and freeways that are dangerous to walk on. On average, he walks around 165 miles a month.

“I’ve never had any injury while walking except my feet hurt,” Pinkston said. “That’s about it; I got a blister once.”

Pinkston started urban hiking around 10 years ago when, after running marathons, he suffered multiple injuries.

“I discovered that long-distance walking made my injuries get better,” Pinkston said. “I would go into a city and just walk the entire day.”

Since he began, Pinkston has walked 123 cities all over the world, including Venice, Italy, where he visited earlier this month. Pinkston said what’s unique about Spokane is the combination of urban city landscapes combined with more natural ones.

A screenshot from the app City Strides that Pinkston uses to track what streets he’s walked so far. (Contributed)

“It’s a unique beauty,” Pinkston said. “I love the way the river twists and turns. I mean, you’ll see the river from urban angles, and just a half a mile away, you don’t even realize you’re in a city”

His biggest complaint is that Spokane streets should be better for bicyclists. The city’s dearth of bike lanes, compared to bigger cities he’s visited, is unfortunate, he said.

The sidewalks on the South Hill also were a challenge. Many are broken or heaved by tree roots.

Pinkston had heard about urban hikers with similar projects in the ‘70s running in cities like San Francisco and Chicago and using pencils to mark down their routes on maps.

The community in these cities would often get competitive, and hikers would become obsessed to the point where their relationships would be ruined because they’d be too busy walking.

Pinkston said luckily there’s an app to track all of his routes, and he hasn’t had any troubles with his wife, who occasionally tags along.

“Last year, I went and I hiked the Portuguese Camino, which people typically will take a week or two weeks, and because I only had a few days, I averaged 27 miles a day, which is a little obsessive,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston documents his walks using his Instagram @pinkstonurbanhiker and also wants to use his following to possibly start a club in Spokane.

“There hasn’t been that much interest,” Pinkston said. “I think I need to promote it more, but it’s hard to convince people, let’s spend two hours just walking in neighborhoods; like, what?”

Chic Burge, a long-time hiker and member of Inland NW Routes and the Spokane Mountaineers, said he’s not sure he sees the appeal of the project but respects the undertaking.

“Whatever a guy gets excited about doing,” Burge said.

Burge also said he had never heard of such extensive urban hiking before – only things like small pub hikes. He added that walking on all of the flat pavement must be challenging.

“Whether you’re hiking in the mountains or walking in the streets, you’re going to have some trouble,” Burge said. “I’m sure he’s got some blisters.”

Pinkston said urban hiking has unique advantages, as you don’t have to carry as much gear around compared to nature hiking, but it’s just helpful to meet people as well.

“So, yeah, it’s a personal thing, but it’s also a conversation starter,” Pinkston said. “Getting to know people is tricky in today’s world, and it’s just been nice to be like, ‘Hey I’ve walked by your house,’ or, ‘I’ve walked in your neighborhood.’ “

Pinkston said he should complete his goal in early July. But that won’t be the end of his city street hikes. Up next is Spokane Valley and eventually Coeur d’Alene.

“When I walk the city, it does bring out in me empathy,” Pinkston said. “You see the homeless people, you see poverty, you see rich people in these ridiculously expensive cars. I need to be reminded that I’m not alone in this world and that we all need each other.”