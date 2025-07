Coming out of a very dry month of June, temperatures to start July will dry out fire fuels even more. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Tuesday for areas like Spokane with triple-digits expected in warmer areas including the Latah Creek Valley.

Wednesday will bring a brief pattern change with the ridge of high-pressure breaking down. A few thunderstorms are possible early in the day with gusty winds expected in central Washington early in the evening.