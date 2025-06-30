Highest temperatures of year hit Spokane area this week

High temperatures ranging from upper 90s to low 100s are projected to hit Eastern Washington and North Idaho this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory warning for Spokane through Tuesday. Temperatures will peak Tuesday with a high of 99, but farther south will see temperatures in the 100s.

Krista King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the weather won’t break the record 102 degrees set on July 1, 1924, but it is higher than recent years.

“The normal for July 1 is actually 79 degrees with a low of 54,” King said. “So our temperatures are going to be sitting almost 20 degrees above normal.”

With the hot weather, King recommended to wear sunscreen, wear light and loose clothing, drink water and check on your neighbors. But King said there will be relief in the evening, with temperatures dropping to the low 60s.

King said the reason for the high temperatures is a ridge rolling over the area characterized by high atmospheric pressure. The pressure causes the air to sink, which then warms and compresses it, leading to clearer skies and dry conditions.

Humidity is projected to be 13% on Tuesday, King said, which is low but not unexpected. King said this low humidity will carry into Wednesday, raising fire concerns when combined with the 20 to 25 mph winds projected.

The city of Spokane Valley issued burn restrictions Monday, prohibiting recreational fires without chimneys, like campfires or open burns, out of concerns of starting a wildfire.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department also recommended in a news release that if you do start a fire, use clean dry firewood, burn 25 feet away from structures, have a way to put it out nearby, keep it small and put it out completely when done.

“Please do your part to prevent wildfires – stay vigilant, follow burn restrictions, and report any signs of fire immediately,” Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Johnson said in a news release.

Campfires will also be banned on July 3 in North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area .

On Wednesday, a trough will come through, which King described as the opposite of a ridge, leading to lower temperatures and small chances for showers.

“Once we get beyond that,” King said, “our temperatures mellow out a little bit.”

Independence Day in Spokane is projected to see a high near 86 degrees with a low around 58. King said the holiday should be “dry and beautiful.”