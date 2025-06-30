Mariners notebook: Jorge Polanco out of lineup again; Bryce Miller resumes throwing

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Mariners designated hitter Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup Monday for the third game in a row because of swelling in his surgically repaired left knee.

The injury is not considered serious and Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said he expects Polanco to return to the lineup Tuesday.

Hollander said Polanco was available off the bench for Monday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Polanco, 31, felt discomfort in his knee after stumbling over first base when he clipped the heel of the Cubs’ Michael Busch on a close play at first base on June 22 at Wrigley Field.

Polanco remained in the game and he was in the lineup the next day in Minnesota.

He was, however, out of the lineup for two games over the weekend in Texas.

Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys’ orthopedist who specializes in knee procedures, had performed the surgery to repair the patellar tendon in Polanco’s knee last October, and Polanco visited the Cooper while the team was in the Dallas area over the weekend.

“Just to make sure that nothing happened with the knee that had already had surgery on it. Dr. Cooper felt good about where he’s at,” Hollander said Monday.

Miller resumes light throwing

As the entire Mariners training staff stood nearby and watched intently, Bryce Miller worked out for about a half-hour out in right field T-Mobile Park on Monday afternoon.

Miller resumed a light throwing program last week in Arizona, and he arrived back in Seattle on Monday to continue his rehab. He played catch with Trent Blank, one of the M’s pitching coaches, from 90 feet and then did some running drills.

Afterward, Miller said he was feeling good and is hopeful he can progress to throwing a live batting practice against hitters during the MLB All-Star break in mid-July.

Miller has been on the injured list since June 7 because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his elbow on June 10 and was shut down from throwing for two weeks after that.

Miller was initially expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, and that timeline has not changed, Hollander said.