Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh power Mariners to victory over Royals

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Randy Arozarena was the star of the main set.

Cal Raleigh provided the encore.

The middle of the lineup brought the thump on Monday night, as the Mariners opened a seven-game homestand with a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals before 27,309 at T-Mobile Park.

Arozarena homered twice off Kansas City starter Michael Wacha. The first was the 100th career homer for Arozarena and the second was a three-run shot that turned a 2-1 game into a 5-1 Mariners lead.

And then it was Raleigh’s turn to add a little flourish on the day the second phase of All-Star Game voting started.

While it seems a foregone conclusion that Raleigh will be the starting catcher for the American League in the midsummer classic two weeks from now in Atlanta, the Mariners are going all-out with their push to make sure their guy is the one behind the plate.

Moments like what he provided in the seventh inning will only help solidify his spot. Leading off against Kansas City reliever Daniel Lynch IV, Raleigh drove a 2-1 curveball that was off the plate out to right-center field for his 33rd homer of the season.

In doing so, Raleigh became just the fifth player in baseball history to hit at least 33 homers before the end of June, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998), Sammy Sosa (1998), Mark McGwire (1998) and Barry Bonds (2001).

He also reached 70 RBI, becoming the fastest Mariners player to reach that mark since Bret Boone almost reached the mark in the 84th game of the 2003 season.

It was also the final exclamation that ensured after a long weekend in Texas there wouldn’t be extra innings on this night.

While Raleigh continued adding to his record season, the two homers from Arozarena might have been more important.

There were signs Arozarena’s bat was starting to come around. In the previous 11 games before Monday night, Arozarena was hitting .333 with an .875 OPS and over the previous 3 ½ weeks has raised his average more than 30 points since it dipped to .211 on June 6 against the Angels.

Overall, June was Arozarena’s best month this season and entered the final day of the month hitting .286 with a .787 OPS. The one piece still missing was the big power. Arozarena’s last homer came June 10 in Arizona and he had just three long balls in 52 games since going deep on April 30.

That changed with two outs in the fourth inning as he drove a cutter from Wacha out to right-center field to pull the M’s even at 1-1. Arozarena’s first eight homers this season were all shots out to left field. In previous seasons, Arozarena found power to all fields, but so far this season it was all to the pull side.

An inning later, the Mariners loaded the bases with no outs and Raleigh at the plate. With most of the entire lower bowl standing and chanting “MVP,” Raleigh settled for a fly ball deep enough to score Cole Young for a 2-1 lead.

But Arozarena made sure there was more. This time it was an elevated fastball that Arozarena punched out to center field. He entered the game just 2 for 16 all-time against Wacha.

And in one of those random only-in-baseball stats, Arozarena has now homered on the 30th of the month in three straight months – not to mention the homer he hit on March 31 as well.

Somewhat lost in the homers from the middle of the lineup was a strong six innings on the mound from George Kirby. The numbers were almost a mirror of Kirby’s last start against Minnesota. He pitched six innings, again. He allowed only one earned run, again. He gave up only three hits, again.

The differences this time: Kirby (2-4) struck out five and walked none after striking out only three and walking one against the Twins.

Oh, and he got the win.

Three prospects named to Futures Game

Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, catcher Harry Ford and outfielder Lazaro Montes have been selected to represent the Seattle Mariners at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Detroit Tigers are the only other team to have three prospects selected to participate in the Futures Game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. PDT start on Saturday, July 12. The game will air on MLB Network.

Cijntje (SAIN-jah), 22, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2024, has captured the attention of the baseball world with his ability to throw effectively right-handed and left-handed. He has made 15 appearances (12 starts) in his first pro season with High-A Everett, going 4-4 with a 4.88 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 31 walks in 51.2 innings.

Baseball America ranks Cijntje as the No. 80 prospect in its most recent Top 100 list.

Ford, 22, is making his third straight appearance in the Futures Game, and this one will be in his native Georgia.