Spokane Indians Notebook: Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas to be promoted to Hartford; Split series with Tri-City on tap

Charlie Condon roams the Spokane Indians dugout at Avista Stadium in an undated team photo. Condon and teammate Jared Thomas were promoted to Double-A on Monday. (James Snook/Spokane Indians)

According to multiple published reports, the Colorado Rockies will promote OF/CI Charlie Condon and OF Jared Thomas to Double-A Hartford for Tuesday’s game.

As of press time on Monday, neither the Spokane Indians nor the Rockies had made the transaction official.

In addition, Condon was selected to participate in the MLB Futures Game during the All-Star break at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Thomas and Condon have been the Indians’ 1-2 hitters in the batting order.

Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick, No. 3 overall, in the 2024 MLB draft out of University of Georgia. He got a late start this season due to a nondisplaced wrist fracture suffered in spring training, but in 138 at-bats over 35 games for the Indians this season the 22-year-old hit .312/.431/.420 with three home runs, six doubles and 17 RBIs.

Condon, a 6-foot-6 right-handed hitter, hit .433/.556/1.009 with 37 home runs and 78 RBIs in 304 plate appearances in 60 games in his draft year for the Bulldogs. He won the Golden Spikes Award (NCAA Division I player of the year) and SEC Player of the Year accolades while leading the nation in batting average, slugging, on-base plus slugging, homers, extra-base hits and total bases.

Condon has played left field, third base and first base for the Indians this season.

Thomas, the Indians second round pick (No. 42 overall) in the 2024 draft out of University of Texas, was leading the Northwest League in batting at .330 with a .427 on-base percentage and .427 slugging percentage. Thomas slugged 11 home runs with 45 RBIs and went 22 for 24 in stolen base attempts in 291 at-bats over 73 games.

In addition to batting average, he led the NWL in hits (96) and was top seven in homers, RBIs, walks, steals, OBP and slugging.

Thomas, who turns 22 on Tuesday, split time in left field and center field for Spokane.

Fast start: The Indians are tied with Tri-City for first place in the NWL in the second half at 7-2, one-half game ahead of Eugene. They took two of three from first-half champion Everett to kick off the second half, then won 5 of 6 in Hillsboro. The Hops have lost 11 of their last 12 overall.

The Indians outscored Hillsboro 61-28 in the series and have a plus-41 run differential in nine games in the second half.

Hot/not hitters: It was a banner week for the offense in Hillsboro, with seemingly the entire team enjoying a good stretch at the plate. Catcher Cole Messina led the way, hitting .421/.522/.579 over five games with five RBIs, three doubles and a stolen base.

Infielder Tevin Tucker, who is hitting just .167 overall this season, went 4 for 10 with two doubles and three RBIs in three games. Outfielder Caleb Hobson was a spark, hitting .375 with an astounding .688 on-base percentage – drawing six walks with three hits in three games and scoring seven runs.

Condon struggled a bit against the Hops, going 7 of 29 (.241) with just two RBIs in the six games. He struck out 10 times in 29 at-bats opposed to three walks.

On the mound: Michael Prosecky was the two-start starter this week and struck out nine over 111/3 innings, pitching to a 4.76 ERA. He allowed six earned runs – four of which came in his final inning of work in Sunday’s 13-9 win – which featured several defensive lapses.

Konner Eaton was stellar in his one start, tossing six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts, while Albert Pacheco gave up one run over six innings in his start.

This week: The Indians play a split home-and-away six-game series with Tri-City this week. Tuesday through Thursday games in Pasco all start at 7:05 p.m. The series shifts to Avista Stadium for the weekend, with Friday and Saturday’s games featuring fireworks starting at 7:05 and the Sunday finale at 1:05 p.m.