This day in history: Singer Bob Hope performs as part of opening of new hotel; traveler recalls passenger train derailing, tracks blocked following earthquake in Montana

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Bob Hope received a standing ovation as soon as he stepped on stage at the Spokane Opera House.

His performance was part of the opening festivities for the neighboring Sheraton Hotel. The hotel was the subject of one of his jokes: He called it a “family hotel” because “every guy I met there was with his niece.”

He addressed a few topics in the news, including a recent physician strike in California.

“You couldn’t get sick and you couldn’t get a starting time on the golf course,” he said.

In one remark that received warm applause from the audience, he said that Spokane would be a likely spot for a television special featuring himself and Bing Crosby. It was unclear whether he said it jokingly or seriously.

An earthquake in Montana derailed a passenger train and caused a rockslide that blocked the tracks. (Spokane Daily Chronicle archives)

From 1925: A Spokane traveler recounted several terrifying incidents caused by the recent earthquake centered in Montana.

“I was in the dining car of the Olympian (passenger train) when the first shock came,” G.H. Metcalfe said. “There was a sudden jerk. Someone said that the train was off the track. I looked out and saw the whole hillside moving, and big rocks tumbling down everywhere.”

The track was blocked by boulders. One rock went through the observation deck, missing a passenger by 6 feet.

The train was stranded for 36 hours.