This Long love story began with a dream

On June 17, Bill and BethAnn Long celebrated their 47th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Bill surprised her by salvaging her wedding gown. The couple is photographed at their home in Spokane on June 1. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Forty-seven years ago, BethAnn Long got the wedding of her dreams – including the groom.

The summer before her senior year of high school, she dreamed she married Bill Long.

“My dream was so vivid and detailed,” she said.

She told her mom all about it, including the garden setting and the bridesmaid’s outfits.

“Bill and I attended the same church, but when we both worked at Clinkerdagger’s we caught each other’s eyes,” she said. “But he was dating my sister.”

He was a 22-year-old waiter and she was a 17-year-old high school student who sang in the restaurant’s bar. His casual relationship with BethAnn’s sister didn’t last long.

“She dumped me,” Bill said.

Shortly thereafter, he asked BethAnn out.

“We were both guitarists,” he said. “One night after work, we made plans to play guitars, but we ended up driving to Mount Spokane.”

The rest is family history.

“I asked her dad for her hand,” Bill said. “He didn’t say yes, and he didn’t say no.”

BethAnn graduated from Central Valley High School in 1977, and they married the following year, on June 17, 1978.

Their wedding in the gardens at Bozarth Retreat Center was exactly as she dreamed it, right down to the bridesmaid’s attire.

“She had the most beautiful wedding dress,” Bill said.

While the ceremony and reception went well, the honeymoon got off to a rough start.

Bill had booked the honeymoon suite at the Coeur d’Alene Resort – then known as the North Shore Resort.

“We were supposed to check in at 5,” he said. “I dropped her off and had to park three blocks away. I ran into a friend, and we chatted.”

When he got to the hotel lobby, there was quite a line. By the time they reached the desk, it was 5:10 p.m.

“The guy at the desk said, ‘Sorry, you didn’t check in at 5, and we gave your room away,’ ” Bill said.

June is a busy month for honeymooners, and there was no room at that inn – or any other in Coeur d’Alene.

The switchboard operator felt sorry for them and told them the Edgewater in Sandpoint had just opened a new wing. She called and reserved a room for them.

Most years, they return to Sandpoint to celebrate their anniversary.

The couple quickly found out the truth in the adage that opposites attract.

“I’m Mr. Mellow,” Bill said. “She’s got her foot on the gas peddle, and I’ve got my foot on the brake. I married Tigger!”

Both came from families of seven, and he discovered her Irish family didn’t shy away from conflict.

“They wear their emotions on their sleeves, and when there’s conflict, it gets handled right away.”

Appropriately, their first son, Kevin, arrived on St. Patrick’s Day 1984. When he was a year old, BethAnn was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Because they wanted more children, she chose radioactive iodine therapy.

Twin boys Curran and Riley arrived in 1989.

Four years later, they were devastated when BethAnn suffered a miscarriage at six months. It was a dearly desired daughter.

“I said, no more babies,” she said.

But in 1996, twins Colin and Meghan were born.

“I got my girl, and she came with a bonus brother!”

Bill worked in advertising sales for KXLY for 30 years, and 21 years ago, BethAnn launched a real estate career with RE/MAX Inland Empire.

As their 47th anniversary approached, Bill wanted to give a gift that would be truly memorable. Several months ago, while cleaning out a basement storage area, BethAnn discovered her wedding gown in a garbage bag stuffed in a box.

About seven years into their marriage, they were in the process of moving when the dress was left on the back porch overnight. Their black lab got into the bag and shredded it in places.

“Of course, my wife was very upset, and I was in the dog house for quite a while after that happened,” Bill said.

When she told him to take the dress to the dump with other items, he couldn’t do it. Instead, he took the gown and her bridal veil to Hobby Lobby and asked if they could mend the gown’s neckline and put the items in shadow boxes.

“Our wedding day was such a sacred event and I wanted her to have the dress back,” he said.

He surprised her with the gifts on Father’s Day, surrounded by their family.

BethAnn was stunned.

“Such a selfless thing to do on Father’s Day,” she said. “He’s got a kind, sweet heart.”

Bill easily articulates what he loves and admires about his bride.

“Her passion for life, her ability to forgive,” he said. “She’s adventurous and creative.”

Though they married young, the couple understood the commitment they made.

“We took our vows very seriously and our faith is our foundation,” BethAnn said.

She’s often told their kids her two keys to a lasting marriage.

“Grace that comes from God and humor which saves the day.”