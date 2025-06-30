Trump will visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in Everglades when it opens Tuesday, DeSantis says

By Ana Ceballos Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump is planning to visit a new immigration detention center in the Everglades on Tuesday, when the facility is expected to open and be ready to house detained immigrants, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Monday.

“We have the president of the United States coming down tomorrow to tout what Florida has done,” DeSantis said, adding that the facility — which began construction last week — is expected to be operational by Tuesday.

“I think by tomorrow it will be open for business,” he said.

The president’s visit was signaled on Sunday, when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP movement notification for Tuesday — an advisory that restricts flights within a distance typically reserved for the president.

A source familiar with the plans said the president is expected to be on site in the morning.

