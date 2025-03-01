Design Recipes: 5 hot design trends for 2025

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The year kicked off with a bang, especially when it comes to design trends. While some are holdovers from previous years, many are not, and represent a fresh new approach to what’s in, relating to home décor.

Here are five key interior design trends, to keep an eye out for if looking to infuse a sense of modern “wow” into your home.

Earth tones. Deep earth and fire colors such as burnt orange, mustard yellow and brick red are being used in everything from upholstery accents to primary colors for accent walls and textiles such as drapery and area rugs. Earth tones add warmth and coziness to nearly any room of the home.

Brown versus black. While black will never go out of style, brown in many ways is the new black. Considered to be less harsh, brown can be dressed up or dressed down and is also a strong, neutral foundation color that pairs well with other colors.

Dark wood. While the Scandinavian inspired look dominated by light-colored wood remains on trend, we are still seeing dark wood making a comeback, especially when it comes to flooring and kitchen cabinetry.

Color drenching. Color drenching is a paint technique in which an entire room is painted a single color including walls, baseboards, casings and trims. This trend is perfect for those who want to make a bold color statement.

Natural elements. Elements that are inspired by nature remain highly popular. Wood elements from accessories to floor coverings and textiles are considered unique and bespoke. Global inspired décor is also part of this trend.